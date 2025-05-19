Probe beyond our scope: Govt on HNLC ‘funding’ by Dhar

SHILLONG, May 18: The state government on Sunday said it is not maintaining silence or showing a lack of seriousness regarding the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council’s claims that it received financial support from Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, but expressed its inability to order a probe into the claims.

The government clarified that an investigation into such matters falls under the jurisdiction of central agencies.

“It is not up to the government to investigate. If the NIA or any other agencies like ED or CBI feels there is substance in the allegation, they will take up a case suo motu without the government prompting them or shielding anyone,” said Cabinet Minister and MDA spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh.

Referring to Dhar’s clarification, Lyngdoh said, “The Deputy CM has already mentioned that this is an allegation made by a proscribed outfit. So, what is more credible – the word of the outfit or the word of the duly-elected member of the Assembly who holds the position of Deputy CM?”

He rejected the charge of government silence on the matter. “The fact that I spoke to the media the very day and the news was carried by a section of the media means that we were not silent,” Lyngdoh said.

Dhar has already denied the charge, calling it “false and politically motivated.” However, the Voice of the People Party (VPP) criticised the government, accusing it of offering a “half-hearted statement” and making no real effort to pursue the truth.

“As we had mentioned in our press statement, this is a very serious matter. For a Cabinet Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, an allegation by an outfit is not a matter of joke. The government needs to look into this matter with utmost seriousness and he should be dropped from the Cabinet,” said VPP president and Nongkrem MLA Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit, who reiterated that the party will pursue the issue to its “logical end.”

The VPP has demanded Dhar’s removal from the cabinet, a demand endorsed by the Opposition Congress.