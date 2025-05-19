Monday, May 19, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Probe beyond our scope: Govt on HNLC ‘funding’ by Dhar

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, May 18: The state government on Sunday said it is not maintaining silence or showing a lack of seriousness regarding the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council’s claims that it received financial support from Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, but expressed its inability to order a probe into the claims.
The government clarified that an investigation into such matters falls under the jurisdiction of central agencies.
“It is not up to the government to investigate. If the NIA or any other agencies like ED or CBI feels there is substance in the allegation, they will take up a case suo motu without the government prompting them or shielding anyone,” said Cabinet Minister and MDA spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh.
Referring to Dhar’s clarification, Lyngdoh said, “The Deputy CM has already mentioned that this is an allegation made by a proscribed outfit. So, what is more credible – the word of the outfit or the word of the duly-elected member of the Assembly who holds the position of Deputy CM?”
He rejected the charge of government silence on the matter. “The fact that I spoke to the media the very day and the news was carried by a section of the media means that we were not silent,” Lyngdoh said.
Dhar has already denied the charge, calling it “false and politically motivated.” However, the Voice of the People Party (VPP) criticised the government, accusing it of offering a “half-hearted statement” and making no real effort to pursue the truth.
“As we had mentioned in our press statement, this is a very serious matter. For a Cabinet Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, an allegation by an outfit is not a matter of joke. The government needs to look into this matter with utmost seriousness and he should be dropped from the Cabinet,” said VPP president and Nongkrem MLA Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit, who reiterated that the party will pursue the issue to its “logical end.”
The VPP has demanded Dhar’s removal from the cabinet, a demand endorsed by the Opposition Congress.

Previous article
Activist moves President, PM for central probe
Next article
MDA will support artisans, weavers through welfare schemes: Conrad
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Indian envoy in Sri Lanka thanks island nation for support in fight against terrorism

Colombo, May 19: Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, on Monday extended gratitude to the Lankan...
NATIONAL

Govt unlikely to renew IndiGo pact with Turkish Airlines

New Delhi, May 19: The government is unlikely to extend the commercial airline IndiGo’s leasing agreement with Turkish...
NATIONAL

Not the time to celebrate victory during ceasefire: Raj Thackeray’s son appeals to PM

Mumbai, May 19: Amid the BJP's Tiranga Yatra across the country and similar mobilisation by some opposition parties,...
MEGHALAYA

M’laya police will take 86 yrs to reduce gender gap: Report

SHILLONG, May 18: Meghalaya continues to lag behind most Indian states when it comes to gender representation in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Indian envoy in Sri Lanka thanks island nation for support in fight against terrorism

NATIONAL 0
Colombo, May 19: Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka,...

Govt unlikely to renew IndiGo pact with Turkish Airlines

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 19: The government is unlikely to...

Not the time to celebrate victory during ceasefire: Raj Thackeray’s son appeals to PM

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, May 19: Amid the BJP's Tiranga Yatra across...
Load more

Popular news

Indian envoy in Sri Lanka thanks island nation for support in fight against terrorism

NATIONAL 0
Colombo, May 19: Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka,...

Govt unlikely to renew IndiGo pact with Turkish Airlines

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 19: The government is unlikely to...

Not the time to celebrate victory during ceasefire: Raj Thackeray’s son appeals to PM

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, May 19: Amid the BJP's Tiranga Yatra across...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge