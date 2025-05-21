Anti-poaching units neutralise armed suspect in Kaziranga

GUWAHATI, May 21: A suspected poacher was neutralised in a standoff in an area of Duramari anti-poaching camp inside the Agoratoli range of Kaziranga National Park on Wednesday afternoon, official sources said.

“Anti-poaching camps and commando action groups recovered a suspected 303 rifle, a handbag and an axe during the operation,” an official said.

“Based on inputs received on movement of armed poachers inside Agoratoli Range of Kaziranga National Park, all anti-poaching camps and commando action groups were activated to comb the park and cordon-off all the exit routes on Wednesday morning,” the official said.

“Subsequently, at about 12.45pm, one armed suspect was neutralised in a standoff in the area of Duramari APC. Further search and combing operations are ongoing to apprehend the accomplices,” the official said.

Police and civil magistrate teams are working closely with the divisional forest officer of Eastern Assam Wildlife Division (EAWL) and team in accordance with the standard procedures.