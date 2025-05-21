Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Burglars cut open SBI ATM machine in Meghalaya, take away Rs 28.13 lakh

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, May 21: In a daring burglary, thieves broke into a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM kiosk at Mawkriah in East Khasi Hills and stole approximately Rs 28.13 lakh after cutting open the machine.
According to police reports, the incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday at around 2:43 a.m.
East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem, stated that from the modus operandi of the perpetrators appear to be from outside the state.
He added that the method used in the burglary closely resembles the ATM thefts reported in some parts of Assam, indicating a possible link between the incidents.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the robbers used a gas cutter to break open the ATM. CCTV footage shows four individuals carrying out the act.
A case has been registered at Mawngap Police Station, and investigation is on to identify and arrest the culprits.
“We are making all efforts to identify the thieves,” the SP added.

