Three minor landslides along Shillong-Dawki road as rains lash M’laya

SHILLONG, May 20: Minor landslides were reported from three vulnerable locations — Rum Laitlyngkot, Mawlieh, and Lad Mawkhap — along the Shillong-Dawki road on Tuesday morning, briefly affecting traffic movement, as pre-monsoon rainfall lashed many parts of the state.

Meghalaya has recorded incessant rainfall over the past few days, and the trend is expected to continue as the state is likely to receive above-normal rainfall this year.

Several parts of the state have already been experiencing heavy showers, and the intensity is expected to increase in the coming days. The monsoon is also likely to arrive in Meghalaya earlier than usual.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, the Head of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Shillong, Thangjalal Lhouvum, said that rainfall in April and May has been quite significant.

He further informed that the long-range forecast indicates the monsoon will reach Kerala within the next 4-5 days and is expected to advance into the northeastern states shortly thereafter.

As Meghalaya often suffers massive destruction during the monsoon season, the IMD has set up a coordination cell with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to provide timely weather updates to the government, aiming to minimise damage.

Additionally, the IMD is actively sharing weather updates on its social media platforms to keep the public informed and help them take preventive measures.

The state’s Disaster Management department has also assured that it is fully prepared to handle any rain-related emergencies and is working to mitigate the impact of natural calamities through various alert mechanisms.