Investment in youth to harness demographic dividend: Conrad

Shillong, May 20: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday emphasised the importance of investing in youth at every stage of life to harness demographic dividend.

He noted that a significant portion of India’s population falls within the 15–19 age group. In Meghalaya, the largest segment is between 0–4 years, with nearly 49% of the population under the age of 20.

“This is both a challenge and an opportunity. Programmes like SPARK, Early Childhood Development, MPower, MGMP, YES Meghalaya, and sports initiatives are all strategic investments in our youth,” Sangma said at the SPARK Summit 2025 held at U Soso Tham Auditorium in Shillong.

He pointed out that Meghalaya is among the few states adopting a life-cycle approach to development, with dedicated programmes targeting early childhood, adolescence, youth, and adulthood. “The investments we make today will yield exponential results in the future,” he added.

Speaking about the critical developmental stage between 9–19 years, he remarked, “This is when individuals face some of the most difficult challenges and need the most guidance.”

He acknowledged the role of partners like AVENUES in implementing the SPARK programme that provides support, mentorship and guidance to help adolescents transition into responsible adults.

Speaking about broader development goals of the state, he said, “If Meghalaya aspires to be among the best states of the country, we must invest at every level. Despite challenges, we are committed to moving the state forward. I am confident that our focused efforts through policies and programmes will help us achieve that vision.”

He addressed a common perception that governments work only through schemes and programmes, clarifying that various initiatives across sectors are interconnected, forming a cohesive strategy to realise the state’s long-term vision.

The Chief Minister and other dignitaries distributed tablets to the meritorious students and certificates to schools that participated in the SPARK programme.

SPARK, which stands for School Programmes in Articulation, Resilience and Kindness, is a government initiative aimed at equipping students with essential life skills such as communication, resilience, and empathy. It aligns with the National Education Policy and has been recognised as a model initiative by the Ministry of Education.

The programme is implemented by AVENUES in partnership with the Samagra Shiksha initiative under the Education Department. It has shown measurable outcomes, with students demonstrating enhanced public speaking, critical thinking, and emotional intelligence.

The summit also featured student performances and testimonials, where participants confidently shared their experiences.

Among those present were Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma, Kharkutta MLA Rupert M Momin, Education Secretary Swapnil Tembe, and Director of School Education & Literacy Banteilang Kharshandi.