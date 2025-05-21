Wednesday, May 21, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Investment in youth to harness demographic dividend: Conrad

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Shillong, May 20: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday emphasised the importance of investing in youth at every stage of life to harness demographic dividend.
He noted that a significant portion of India’s population falls within the 15–19 age group. In Meghalaya, the largest segment is between 0–4 years, with nearly 49% of the population under the age of 20.
“This is both a challenge and an opportunity. Programmes like SPARK, Early Childhood Development, MPower, MGMP, YES Meghalaya, and sports initiatives are all strategic investments in our youth,” Sangma said at the SPARK Summit 2025 held at U Soso Tham Auditorium in Shillong.
He pointed out that Meghalaya is among the few states adopting a life-cycle approach to development, with dedicated programmes targeting early childhood, adolescence, youth, and adulthood. “The investments we make today will yield exponential results in the future,” he added.
Speaking about the critical developmental stage between 9–19 years, he remarked, “This is when individuals face some of the most difficult challenges and need the most guidance.”
He acknowledged the role of partners like AVENUES in implementing the SPARK programme that provides support, mentorship and guidance to help adolescents transition into responsible adults.
Speaking about broader development goals of the state, he said, “If Meghalaya aspires to be among the best states of the country, we must invest at every level. Despite challenges, we are committed to moving the state forward. I am confident that our focused efforts through policies and programmes will help us achieve that vision.”
He addressed a common perception that governments work only through schemes and programmes, clarifying that various initiatives across sectors are interconnected, forming a cohesive strategy to realise the state’s long-term vision.
The Chief Minister and other dignitaries distributed tablets to the meritorious students and certificates to schools that participated in the SPARK programme.
SPARK, which stands for School Programmes in Articulation, Resilience and Kindness, is a government initiative aimed at equipping students with essential life skills such as communication, resilience, and empathy. It aligns with the National Education Policy and has been recognised as a model initiative by the Ministry of Education.
The programme is implemented by AVENUES in partnership with the Samagra Shiksha initiative under the Education Department. It has shown measurable outcomes, with students demonstrating enhanced public speaking, critical thinking, and emotional intelligence.
The summit also featured student performances and testimonials, where participants confidently shared their experiences.
Among those present were Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma, Kharkutta MLA Rupert M Momin, Education Secretary Swapnil Tembe, and Director of School Education & Literacy Banteilang Kharshandi.

Previous article
NEHU AC to meet today despite VC’s warning
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

BSF personnel during a retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border, near Amritsar, on Tuesday. The BSF said the flag-lowering retreat ceremony at ...

MEGHALAYA

NEHU AC to meet today despite VC’s warning

SHILLONG, May 20: The adjourned 113th Academic Council meeting of the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) is scheduled to...
MEGHALAYA

Ri-Bhoi toll gate closure makes KHADC see red

SHILLONG, May 20: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has objected to the Ri-Bhoi district administration’s decision...
MEGHALAYA

No political stunt: Paul on CM’s visit to Iewduh

SHILLONG, May 20: Cabinet Minister and MDA spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh on Tuesday clarified that Chief Minister Conrad K...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

BSF personnel during a retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border, near Amritsar, on Tuesday. The BSF said the flag-lowering retreat ceremony at ...

NATIONAL 0

NEHU AC to meet today despite VC’s warning

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 20: The adjourned 113th Academic Council meeting...

Ri-Bhoi toll gate closure makes KHADC see red

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 20: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council...
Load more

Popular news

BSF personnel during a retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border, near Amritsar, on Tuesday. The BSF said the flag-lowering retreat ceremony at ...

NATIONAL 0

NEHU AC to meet today despite VC’s warning

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 20: The adjourned 113th Academic Council meeting...

Ri-Bhoi toll gate closure makes KHADC see red

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 20: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge