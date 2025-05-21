Wednesday, May 21, 2025
MEGHALAYA

NEHU AC to meet today despite VC’s warning

SHILLONG, May 20: The adjourned 113th Academic Council meeting of the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, despite objections from Vice Chancellor Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla.
Prof. Shukla issued a warning to Vice Chancellor in-charge Prof. Sherwin May Sungoh on Monday, cautioning against holding the meeting and threatening consequences if it proceeds.
However, sources confirmed that the meeting will proceed as planned to finalize the syllabus for the 7th and 8th semesters of the four-year undergraduate (FYUG) programme.
NEHUTA president Prof. Lakhon Kma affirmed that the VC in-charge is fully empowered to discharge the duties of the Vice Chancellor, as per NEHU Statute 2(A)(5)(i) and relevant Ministry of Education notifications.
He pointed out that regular Vice Chancellor, Prof. PS Shukla, has been on prolonged unauthorised leave and has failed to officially resume duties at the NEHU headquarters in Shillong, as mandated under Statute 2(A)(2).
Prof. Kma criticized Prof. Shukla for questioning the legality of Prof. Sungoh convening the Academic Council meeting, calling it “laughable and shameful”.
He alleged that Prof. Shukla has been the most blatant violator of the NEHU Act, Statutes, and Ordinances, as well as UGC Regulations 2018, UGC Model Cadre Recruitment Rules for non-teaching staff, and the Central Civil Services Rules.
The Meghalaya Tribal Teachers’ Association at North-Eastern Hill University (MeTTA-NEHU) also strongly criticised the actions of the absconding Vice Chancellor of NEHU, alleging that Prof. Shukla is attempting to obstruct the statutory functioning of the Academic Council by raising baseless objections rooted in misinformation and falsehoods.
MeTTA-NEHU president Dr. Desmond Kharmawphlang stated that the university community, including members of the Academic Council, stand in full support of Prof. Sungoh.
He said that MeTTA unequivocally condemns the anti-tribal and anti-women stance taken by Prof. Shukla while urging all right-thinking citizens and conscientious individuals to stand up against his chauvinistic attitude.

Ri-Bhoi toll gate closure makes KHADC see red
Investment in youth to harness demographic dividend: Conrad
