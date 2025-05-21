Wednesday, May 21, 2025
MEGHALAYA

No political stunt: Paul on CM’s visit to Iewduh

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, May 20: Cabinet Minister and MDA spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh on Tuesday clarified that Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s visit to Iewduh market on Monday was not politically motivated.
The CM was accompanied by his deputy, Prestone Tynsong and Lyngdoh.
Taking an indirect dig at the Voice of the People Party (VPP), Lyngdoh said the chief minister’s visit was not an attempt at a political stunt, unlike certain political parties which only visit Iewduh market during election seasons, particularly ahead of the district council polls.
“We went there to address the critical needs of the largest traditional market in the Northeast,” Lyngdoh said.
He stated that the government has allocated Rs 21 crore for the redevelopment of the market, but emphasized the need to explore additional funding avenues and collaborate with other agencies. Lyngdoh also pointed out that Hima Mylliem, which earns revenue from the market stalls, should also contribute towards the redevelopment efforts.
“As far as the Iewduh is concerned, our role is limited. Still, we have been generous in committing Rs 21 crore for its redevelopment,” Lyngdoh stated.
The government will prioritize key development areas using the allocated funds, with part of the current investment already used to replace old pathways with “Maw Sohra”.
An additional Rs 15 crore is expected to further help in giving Iewduh a much-needed facelift.
Lyngdoh stressed the importance of a strong partnership among the state government, the KHADC, and Hima Mylliem to explore opportunities in heritage and cultural tourism as part of the Iewduh market’s appeal.
Iewduh is under the administrative control of the KHADC and is owned by Hima Mylliem. However, the state government felt compelled to step in due to the large number of people who depend on the market for their livelihood.
Lyngdoh urged both Hima Mylliem and the KHADC to contribute their part in improving conditions for those who rely on the market.

