Ri-Bhoi toll gate closure makes KHADC see red

SHILLONG, May 20: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has objected to the Ri-Bhoi district administration’s decision to shut down its toll gate at Umdihar without any prior notice or consultation.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong made it clear on Tuesday that there is no way out, and illegal toll gates have to be shut down.

Earlier, the KHADC’s Executive Member in charge of Development, Powell Sohkhlet, told reporters that the district administration should have first sought clarification from the Council before proceeding with the closure.

“This action is not only arbitrary but also disrespectful to the Council, which is an autonomous body recognised under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India,” he said.

“We are not NGOs or pressure groups collecting money illegally. Our toll gate is set up in accordance with constitutional provisions,” he said.

Sohkhlet questioned the administration’s silence during the tenure of the previous Executive Committee (EC) and its aggressive move after the Voice of the People Party-led EC assumed office.

“We are strictly adhering to the legal provisions. What action has the administration taken against those who are illegally collecting money from trucks transporting chicken?” he asked.

Meanwhile, the Executive Member in charge of Trade, Winston Tony Lyngdoh, said the Council did not receive any official communication from the district administration seeking clarification or informing them about the closure.

He explained that the lessee, Pyndaplang Lyngdoh, was given a valid work order by the Council to operate the check gate, and he obtained a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Dorbar Shnong concerned.

Winston Lyngdoh said a copy of this NOC was submitted to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Ri-Bhoi, where no objection was raised at the time.

“The police personnel were even deployed to assist gate operations when it officially started on May 15. But shockingly, the very next day (May 16), the administration shut it down without any notice,” he said.

He clarified that the Umdihar gate is one of 11 existing and previously operational gates under the Council.

“We issue work orders only for gates listed in the Council’s records,” he added.

Replying to a query, Winston Lyngdoh said six of the Council’s 11 toll gates are currently operational.

He explained that tenders to operate such gates are not floated publicly but through internal notices, a policy followed by the past ECs as well.

He said the Umdihar gate was set up only after a proper site inspection and was deliberately located in a bylane to avoid obstructing traffic on National Highway 6.

Under the current EC’s policy, all work orders issued are valid for a year. He, however, criticised the previous EC for renewing work orders just before the end of its term, extending leases for two to three years.

“How can the outgoing EC make such long-term decisions when they did not have the mandate? It’s questionable and possibly illegal,” he said.

Winston Lyngdoh said some lessees whose contracts were terminated challenged the EC’s decisions in court.

The Ri-Bhoi district administration ordered the toll gate’s closure on May 16, citing unauthorised construction along the highway and reports of staff collecting Rs 200 from every goods truck passing through.