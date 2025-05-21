Wednesday, May 21, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

Pakistan global epicentre of terrorism, hiding its own gross failings: MEA on Balochistan attack accusation

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, May 21: Hours after Pakistan made “baseless allegations” of Indian involvement in a bus bomb blast in Balochistan earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday slammed Islamabad for blaming India for all its internal issues.

Five people, including three children and two adults, died and around 38 more were injured, many of them critically, in a blast targetting a bus carrying children of Army Public School (APS) in Balochistan’s Khuzdar area on the Zero Line at Karachi-Quetta Highway, on Wednesday.

“India rejects the baseless allegations made by Pakistan regarding Indian involvement with the incident in Khuzdar earlier today. India condoles the loss of lives in all such incidents,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to media queries on the allegations made by Pakistan.

“However, in order to divert attention from its reputation as the global epicentre of terrorism and to hide its own gross failings, it has become second nature for Pakistan to blame India for all its internal issues. This attempt to hoodwink the world is doomed to fail,” Jaiswal added.

The attack, suspected to be a planted Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast, targetted an APS bus carrying dozens of school children. The blast completely destroyed the bus, raising concerns of more casualties. Local authorities in Khuzdar confirmed the attack, stating that the injured have been shifted to Central Military Hospital (CMH) in Khuzdar for treatment, while authorities have cordoned off the area to collect evidence from the scene.

Instead of initiating immediate relief measures and launching a search operation to nab people behind the deadly attack, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti and Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) began targetting India immediately after the incident. Analysts reckon that Pakistan, currently reeling from massive defeat and decisive Indian strikes conducted during Operation Sindoor, is still making no efforts to focus its energies on setting its own house in order.

Over the last many decades, several international organisations have documented how selective but extremely opaque and high-handed use of force by Pakistani authorities has affected civilian populations on a large scale in the provinces of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh where locals are routinely abducted and unlawfully killed. The current and past armed conflicts in the northwest of Pakistan have displaced millions as the people of Balochistan, amongst other provinces, have been waging for decades a bitter and brave struggle against their daily abuse and torture.

IANS

Previous article
41 Australian lawmakers write to Yunus, urge ‘clear election roadmap’ in Bangladesh
Next article
Burglars cut open SBI ATM machine in Meghalaya, take away Rs 28.13 lakh
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

In address to officers, Bangladesh Army Chief draws red lines for Yunus regime

Dhaka, May 21: Bangladesh's Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Waker-Uz-Zaman on Wednesday addressed all officers at the...
NATIONAL

Assam Cabinet approves policies for solar power generation, concert tourism 

Guwahati, May 21: The Assam Cabinet has, in order to fully exploit the solar power generation potential of...
NATIONAL

Anti-poaching units neutralise armed suspect in Kaziranga

GUWAHATI, May 21: A suspected poacher was neutralised in a standoff in an area of Duramari anti-poaching camp inside...
MEGHALAYA

Burglars cut open SBI ATM machine in Meghalaya, take away Rs 28.13 lakh

Shillong, May 21: In a daring burglary, thieves broke into a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM kiosk...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

In address to officers, Bangladesh Army Chief draws red lines for Yunus regime

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, May 21: Bangladesh's Chief of Army Staff (COAS),...

Assam Cabinet approves policies for solar power generation, concert tourism 

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 21: The Assam Cabinet has, in order...

Anti-poaching units neutralise armed suspect in Kaziranga

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, May 21: A suspected poacher was neutralised in a...
Load more

Popular news

In address to officers, Bangladesh Army Chief draws red lines for Yunus regime

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, May 21: Bangladesh's Chief of Army Staff (COAS),...

Assam Cabinet approves policies for solar power generation, concert tourism 

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 21: The Assam Cabinet has, in order...

Anti-poaching units neutralise armed suspect in Kaziranga

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, May 21: A suspected poacher was neutralised in a...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge