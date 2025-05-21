Situation back to normal in Lumshnong; trucker held

SHILLONG, May 20: Normalcy has returned to Lumshnong a day after a mob torched at least 15 trucks and damaged security infrastructure inside the Star Cement premises in East Jaintia Hills.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday asserted that the situation is calm in the area. The DC and SP are on the job and security has been strengthened.

Informing that no fresh incident has occurred in the area, he said that the situation will be brought under full control within a few days.

Police registered a criminal case against the truck driver involved in the fatal road mishap leading to the violence. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody.