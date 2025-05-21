State directs crackdown on illegal immigrants

SHILLONG, May 20: The Meghalaya government has instructed the deputy commissioners of all districts to crack down on illegal immigrants in the state, especially Bangladeshis and Rohingya people.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday said the state government has asked the respective district administrations to arrest illegal immigrants from any location where they are suspected to be taking shelter.

He pointed out that the district task force has been activated in all districts as per the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act.

The MHA issued the directive in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has set a 30-day deadline for states and Union Territories to verify the credentials of persons suspected to be illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar who claim to be Indian citizens.

After the 30-day period, if their documents are not verified, they will face deportation, it is learnt.

In a set of instructions issued this month, the MHA asked states and UTs to invoke their statutory powers to detect, identify and deport illegal immigrants. They have also been asked to establish sufficient district-level detention centres to hold individuals pending deportation.

The STFs have been tasked with collecting comprehensive details of suspected illegal migrants, including their names, parents’ names, residential address, and information about close relatives.

Once confirmed, biometric and demographic details are recorded and uploaded on the Foreigners’ Identification Portal.

After 30 days of verification, such migrants will be handed over to the Border Security Force, Assam Rifles, or the Indian Coast Guard, who will facilitate their deportation.

The instructions are part of the Centre’s renewed push against undocumented, illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

The instructions have also been issued to the directors general (DGs) of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Assam Rifles — forces that guard India’s borders with the two countries.

In February, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said strict action should be taken against any network that helps illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants enter the country, obtain documents, and facilitate their stay.

“The issue of illegal intruders is also related to national security, and it should be dealt with strictly. They should be identified and deported,” Shah said. (With agency inputs)