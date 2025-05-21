Wednesday, May 21, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

M’laya sole host of National Games 2027, CM confirms

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, May 20: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has confirmed that Meghalaya will be the sole host of the 2027 National Games, despite at least seven to eight disciplines being allotted to other Northeastern states.
He stated that over 25 sporting events, along with the opening and closing ceremonies, will be held in Meghalaya.
“This is a completely Meghalaya-hosted event and Meghalaya is the main host or the only host for the National Games 2027,” he stressed.
However, the explanation appears to blur the line between symbolic inclusion and functional decentralisation.
This statement has sparked a debate on what it truly means for Meghalaya to “play host” if other states will host several disciplines. The fact that nearly a quarter of the disciplines will be held outside Meghalaya challenges the conventional understanding of what it means to “play host”.
In international sporting events, host countries typically do not outsource disciplines across borders. The government’s attempt to portray a united Northeast through the distribution of events may serve a larger regional sentiment, but it raises logistical and definitional contradictions.
If multiple Northeastern states are entrusted with organising official competitions under the same banner, can the event still be considered exclusively hosted by Meghalaya?

Previous article
State directs crackdown on illegal immigrants
Next article
HC allows filing of compilation of charges against ex-official
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

BSF personnel during a retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border, near Amritsar, on Tuesday. The BSF said the flag-lowering retreat ceremony at ...

MEGHALAYA

Investment in youth to harness demographic dividend: Conrad

Shillong, May 20: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday emphasised the importance of investing in youth at...
MEGHALAYA

NEHU AC to meet today despite VC’s warning

SHILLONG, May 20: The adjourned 113th Academic Council meeting of the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) is scheduled to...
MEGHALAYA

Ri-Bhoi toll gate closure makes KHADC see red

SHILLONG, May 20: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has objected to the Ri-Bhoi district administration’s decision...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge