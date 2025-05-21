M’laya sole host of National Games 2027, CM confirms

SHILLONG, May 20: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has confirmed that Meghalaya will be the sole host of the 2027 National Games, despite at least seven to eight disciplines being allotted to other Northeastern states.

He stated that over 25 sporting events, along with the opening and closing ceremonies, will be held in Meghalaya.

“This is a completely Meghalaya-hosted event and Meghalaya is the main host or the only host for the National Games 2027,” he stressed.

However, the explanation appears to blur the line between symbolic inclusion and functional decentralisation.

This statement has sparked a debate on what it truly means for Meghalaya to “play host” if other states will host several disciplines. The fact that nearly a quarter of the disciplines will be held outside Meghalaya challenges the conventional understanding of what it means to “play host”.

In international sporting events, host countries typically do not outsource disciplines across borders. The government’s attempt to portray a united Northeast through the distribution of events may serve a larger regional sentiment, but it raises logistical and definitional contradictions.

If multiple Northeastern states are entrusted with organising official competitions under the same banner, can the event still be considered exclusively hosted by Meghalaya?