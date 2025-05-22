Assam govt moves SC panel against hill-cutting in M’laya

Engage in dialogue backed by facts rather than public accusations: Kyrmen

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 21: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said his government has approached a Supreme Court committee regarding the cutting of hills in Meghalaya, which he blamed for recurring waterlogging in Guwahati.

Reacting sharply to Himanta’s remark, the Meghalaya government has asked Assam to strengthen its urban drainage infrastructure instead of pointing fingers over the recent floods in Guwahati, and urged the neighbouring state to engage in dialogue backed by facts rather than public accusations.

Disaster Management Minister Kyrmen Shylla denied allegations that deforestation and construction activities in Meghalaya have worsened the flood situation in the Assam.

“They have to find a solution, build proper drainage to avoid further flooding. Until and unless that is done, there’s no point blaming Meghalaya,” he said, adding that flooding in Guwahati is a recurring urban challenge which needs better in-state preparedness.

Shylla maintained that Meghalaya has not received any communication from Assam on this issue. “Till date, we have not received any correspondence from the Assam counterpart stating that Meghalaya is responsible for flooding in Guwahati,” he noted. “Before blaming, do a proper survey. And even if water flows from here, it’s a natural phenomenon. Meghalaya receives the highest amount of rainfall.”

Reiterating the need for evidence-based discussion, the minister stated, “It’s easy to blame, but such claims must be backed by proof. If surveys show that we’ve contributed, we’re open to talks and corrective steps. But nature must also be understood when you’re at a higher elevation, water will naturally flow down.”

Drawing a sharp analogy, Shylla remarked, “If you meet with an accident due to high speed, you can’t blame the road. You have to drive carefully and take responsibility.”

Himanta had said that if hill-cutting continued in Meghalaya, Guwahati will become “an ocean”.

“Earlier, there was only USTM. Recently, I saw that two more buildings are being built by cutting hills in Meghalaya,” he said.

The chief minister had last year held the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), responsible for “flood jihad” against Guwahati, claiming that the water flowing down from its campus, located on a hill adjacent to the city, leads to massive flooding.

Himanta said that an application had been submitted by the state government before an empowered committee of the Supreme Court, urging them to inspect the hills.