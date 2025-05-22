Demand for summer, winter capitals involves resources, time: Minister

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 21: In response to the growing demand for Jowai to be declared the Summer Capital of Meghalaya, mirroring the push for Tura to be named the Winter Capital, Cabinet Minister and East Jaintia Hills MLA, Kyrmen Shylla on Wednesday said that while the proposals were welcome, their implementation would require significant resources and cannot happen overnight.

Speaking to reporters here, Shylla said, “If the government can accommodate the demands, we do not mind. But making a summer or winter capital involves huge expenditure and a lot of manpower.”

He added that while the proposal is being accepted in principle, the government will assess its feasibility in due course. “It’s okay for people to make demands, and if it is within our capacity, we will make it happen. But it is not possible in one go,” he remarked.

The call for a summer capital in Jowai was made by the Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU) following the state government’s decision to constitute an all-party committee to examine the proposal of setting up a winter capital in Tura.

The JSU stated that all three major indigenous communities the Jaintias, Khasis, and Garos must be treated equally to preserve fairness and harmony in the state.

“If Tura is declared the Winter Capital of Meghalaya, then Jowai should be made the Summer Capital,” the union had demanded.