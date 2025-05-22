Govt activates disaster response machinery as rain pounds state

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 21: The state government has activated its disaster response machinery following heavy overnight rainfall that led to flooding in several parts of the Ri-Bhoi district and landslides reported from multiple other locations. Disaster management teams have been instructed to remain on high alert, with ground-level officers already working to mitigate risks and ensure public safety.

Disaster Management Minister and East Jaintia Hills MLA, Kyrmen Shylla, said officials are monitoring the situation, although detailed reports are still being compiled.

He stated that the field personnel are on the ground to ensure there are no casualties and to minimise inconvenience to residents. “We are taking all necessary steps. The exact locations and timing of the incidents are being ascertained, but our priority is the safety of the people,” he said.

In Byrnihat, floodwaters breached residential areas, schools, and internal roads, effectively paralysing movement. The St. Jude Higher Secondary School was forced to declare a holiday after its campus and classrooms were inundated.

Locals reported that such flooding occurred in previous years as well, pointing to a pattern of vulnerability in the area during intense rainfall.

Meanwhile, landslides in several unidentified locations from other parts of the state disrupted traffic and created further concern.

Officials from the State Disaster Management Authority are expected to inspect the sites and submit a comprehensive report in the coming days. The government is also expected to review long-term flood and landslide mitigation strategies, especially in frequently affected zones.

Heavy rainfall forecast till May 27

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall pounded isolated parts of Meghalaya on Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting sustained wet conditions across the state and the entire Northeast region for the coming week.

According to the IMD, Khliehriat in East Jaintia Hills recorded the highest downpour with 22 cm, followed by Williamnagar in East Garo Hills at 11 cm. Popular tourist destinations like Cherrapunjee and Mawsynram, known for their heavy monsoon patterns, also witnessed significant rainfall, registering 8 cm and 7 cm respectively.

The IMD sounded a warning for extremely heavy rainfall to continue through the week till May 27. The department has also predicted thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph, especially during the evening and night hours.

This prolonged spell of rainfall is due to the convergence of moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal, intensified by local topographical features. The IMD has placed Northeast India, especially Meghalaya, under a watch for localised flooding, landslides, and waterlogging, particularly in low-lying and hill slope areas.