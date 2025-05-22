Thursday, May 22, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Thieves break open ATM, steal over Rs 28 lakh

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

Shillong, May 21: In a daring burglary, thieves broke into a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM kiosk at Mawkriah in East Khasi Hills and stole approximately Rs 28.13 lakh after cutting open the machine.
According to police, the incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.
East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said the thieves could have been from outside the state as the method used in the burglary closely resembles the ATM thefts reported in some parts of Assam.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the robbers used a gas cutter to break open the ATM. CCTV footage shows four individuals committing the theft.
A case has been registered at Mawngap police station, and efforts are on to identify and arrest the culprits.

