Thursday, May 22, 2025
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Radicalism has no place in US: Trump on shooting of Israeli Embassy staffers

By: Agencies

Washington, May 22: US President Donald Trump strongly condemned the shooting that killed two Israeli Embassy staffers outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, late Wednesday night (US time), calling it an act of anti-Semitism.

The victims — a male and a female employee of the Israeli Embassy — were gunned down by an unidentified assailant as they exited the museum, according to the US Homeland Security.

Authorities confirmed the deaths and launched a multi-agency investigation into what officials are treating as a hate crime motivated by anti-Semitism. “These horrible DC killings, based obviously on anti-semitism, must end, now! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You all!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also condemned the killings, stating, “This was a brazen act of cowardly, anti-Semitic violence. Make no mistake: we will track down those responsible and bring them to justice.” US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee echoed the outrage, calling it a “horrific act of terror.”

He mentioned that Attorney General Pam Bondi had been on the scene shortly after the shooting. Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon labelled the fatal attack a “depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism” and asserted that harming the Jewish community was “crossing a red line.”

He expressed confidence in US authorities to take strong action and emphasised Israel’s commitment to protecting its citizens and representatives globally. Tal Naim Cohen, spokesperson for the Israeli Embassy in Washington, said, “We have full faith in law enforcement authorities on both the local and federal levels to apprehend the shooter and protect Israel’s representatives and Jewish communities throughout the United States.”

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that his office, located near the shooting site, is coordinating closely with the Metropolitan Police Department. “Please pray for the victims and their families. We will keep the public updated as we are able,” he said.

The American Jewish Committee (AJC), which had hosted an event at the museum that evening, also expressed devastation over the incident. “At this moment, as we await more information from the police about exactly what transpired, our attention and our hearts are solely with those who were harmed and their families,” the AJC said in a statement to Fox 5.

IANS

Grateful for India’s commitment, support to Pandemic Accord: WHO chief
Indian economy shows resilience despite weak global growth: RBI
