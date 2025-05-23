Friday, May 23, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Assam CM Sarma meets NIA chief in Delhi

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Guwahati, May 23: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met the Director General of National Investigation Agency (NIA), Sadanand Date, in the national capital on Friday, officials said.

The meeting lasted for about an hour; however, the details of the discussion between CM Sarma and Date have not emerged.

The CM went to the official residence of the NIA chief this morning. According to sources, the discussion might have happened regarding the alleged Pakistan links of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, but confirmation was awaited.

Earlier, CM Sarma upped the ante against Gogoi, asking why the Congress MP has not issued any public statement regarding his visits to Pakistan. “I have earlier said that Gaurav Gogoi went to Pakistan and stayed there for 15 days without taking any permission either from the Centre or the state. I believe that he must issue a public statement on the whole matter; however, instead of that, the Congress leader has dodged the questions several times.”

The CM also raised the citizenship issue of Congress MP’s children and said, “He (Gaurav Gogoi) often maintains a good relationship with the media outlets and journalists. Then why has he not said anything about these matters? If he issues statement in public on the topics, we can close the whole chapter easily.”

CM Sarma also mentioned that he would come up with big revelations by September 10. “I would request everybody to have patience till September 10. I will reveal everything before the public,” he added.

The CM doubled down on his explosive allegations against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, claiming the lawmaker had visited Pakistan at the invitation of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the country’s top spy agency.

CM Sarma went a step further, declaring that he would step down from his post if any part of his statement is proven false. “Gaurav Gogoi had gone to Pakistan on the invitation of ISI, and after returning had also opposed the purchase of Rafale,” he alleged, adding that the visit was for receiving “training” — a claim he described as “serious”.

Reiterating his stance, the Chief Minister said, “If even a single word of mine is proved wrong, I will resign from the post of Chief Minister.”

He further claimed his government possesses a document from the Pakistan Home Department that purportedly proves Gogoi’s visit.

CM Sarma said, “For the first time, I want to say that he went to Pakistan at the invitation of ISI. We have that document. He went there to receive training. It is a serious matter. After this, more considerable action will be taken.” IANS

 

 

 

  1. tdr/dpb
Previous article
Friends with everyone, but no alternate alliance possible: Chirag Paswan
Next article
NIT Rourkela’s new biosensor offers affordable breast cancer diagnosis
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

NIT Rourkela’s new biosensor offers affordable breast cancer diagnosis

Rourkela, May 23: Researchers at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela have designd a novel semiconductor device-based...
NATIONAL

Friends with everyone, but no alternate alliance possible: Chirag Paswan

New Delhi, May 23: In an interview with IANS, Union Minister Chirag Paswan addressed speculations around his growing...
News Alert

Drugs worth more than Rs 3 crore seized in Assam

Guwahati, May 23: Assam Police foiled a drug peddling attempt in Cachar district on Friday, Chief Minister Himanta...
NATIONAL

Northeast transformed from backward frontier region to growth front-runner: PM Modi

New Delhi, May 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday gave a clarion call to India Inc. to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NIT Rourkela’s new biosensor offers affordable breast cancer diagnosis

NATIONAL 0
Rourkela, May 23: Researchers at the National Institute of...

Friends with everyone, but no alternate alliance possible: Chirag Paswan

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 23: In an interview with IANS,...

Drugs worth more than Rs 3 crore seized in Assam

News Alert 0
Guwahati, May 23: Assam Police foiled a drug peddling...
Load more

Popular news

NIT Rourkela’s new biosensor offers affordable breast cancer diagnosis

NATIONAL 0
Rourkela, May 23: Researchers at the National Institute of...

Friends with everyone, but no alternate alliance possible: Chirag Paswan

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 23: In an interview with IANS,...

Drugs worth more than Rs 3 crore seized in Assam

News Alert 0
Guwahati, May 23: Assam Police foiled a drug peddling...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge