Friday, May 23, 2025
NATIONAL

NIT Rourkela’s new biosensor offers affordable breast cancer diagnosis

By: Agencies

Date:

Rourkela, May 23: Researchers at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela have designd a novel semiconductor device-based biosensor that can identify breast cancer cells without the need for complicated or expensive laboratory procedures.

The device ‘TFET’ (Tunnel Field Effect Transistor) is based on TCAD (Technology Computer-Aided Design) simulation results, that can effectively detect breast cancer cells. FETs are commonly used in electronics, but here they have been adapted to function as a sensitive detector of biological materials.

Unlike many traditional tests, this biosensor does not need any added chemicals or labels to work. It uses the physical properties of cancer cells to detect them. Cancerous breast tissues, which hold more water and are denser than healthy tissues, interact differently with microwave radiation. These differences, known as dielectric properties, make it possible to distinguish between healthy and cancerous cells.

The findings of the research published in the Microsystem Technologies journal, showed that the sensor is sensitive in detecting T47D cancer cells due to their high density and permittivity. It is also highly effective at distinguishing cancerous cells from healthy breast cells, offering improved sensitivity compared to existing technologies.

“A small cavity is etched into the transistor under the gate area, and an equivalent material of biological sample of cells is placed in the cavity to check the sensitivities of the device. The sensor then reads changes in electrical signals based on the properties of the sample, essentially ‘sensing’ whether the cells are cancerous or healthy,” said Prof. Prasanna Kumar Sahu, Department of Electrical Engineering, NIT Rourkela.

“Because cancer cells like T47D have a higher dielectric constant than healthy ones like MCF-10A, the sensor picks up these differences quickly and with high precision,” Sahu added. Another key feature of the developed technology is its affordability.

TFET-based biosensors are affordable compared to conventional testing methods and other existing FET-based biosensors. The developed technology holds significant promise for future medical applications, resulting in low-cost, easy-to-use diagnostic devices that bring early breast cancer detection to clinics, mobile testing units, and home settings. As the next step, the research team is exploring potential collaborations for fabrication and scientific validation of the developed technology.

IANS

Assam CM Sarma meets NIA chief in Delhi
