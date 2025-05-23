Friday, May 23, 2025
MEGHALAYA

VPP seeks govt-KHADC dialogue on toll gates

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 22: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has called for a dialogue between the state government and the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) to address the growing tension between the two parties over setting up of toll gates on national highways.
The VPP termed it as a conflict between the council’s revenue requirement and compliance with the Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002.
VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh stated that the party is against toll gates that serve as avenues for illegal gains or extortion.
However, he clarified that the party distinguishes between illegal checkpoints and toll gates legally instituted for the council’s financial sustenance.
Myrboh pointed out that the core issue lies in the positioning of these toll gates, as no public authority can operate effectively without financial resources.
He stressed that the issue cannot be resolved unilaterally and called for coordination among key stakeholders, cautioning against the consequences of overlooking this critical matter.

Previous article
Ri-Bhoi village gets power supply after 18 years of neglect
Next article
NH 127B widening will endanger wildlife, impact locals, says report
