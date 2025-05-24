Saturday, May 24, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Cancer-stricken Tata Steel manager dies by suicide along with family in Jamshedpur

By: Agencies

Jamshedpur, May 24: In a tragic incident that has shaken the city, a Tata Steel senior manager battling cancer allegedly died by suicide along with his wife and two daughters at their residence in Chitragupt Nagar, Adityapur in Jamshedpur, late Friday night, officials said on Saturday.

Police said the bodies of Krishan Kumar (40), his wife Dolly Devi (35), and daughters Pinky (15) and Mainiya (7) were found hanging from different nooses in the same room. The door of the house was locked from inside, and police had to force entry around 11 p.m. after being alerted by neighbours.

No suicide note was recovered from the scene, and the police said investigations are underway. A forensic team was also called in to examine the site, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Krishan Kumar was reportedly suffering from third-stage cancer and had recently returned from Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai after undergoing treatment. He was advised chemotherapy, and he had applied for the procedure to be continued in Jamshedpur.

Neighbours told police that they had not seen any member of the family since Wednesday evening. A foul smell emanating from the house on Friday evening prompted them to alert officials.

Krishan Kumar’s father, Savind Tiwari, said that his son had been struggling with depression after learning of his diagnosis. Tiwari had accompanied the couple to Mumbai’s Tata Memorial Hospital for treatment and said they had returned to Jamshedpur due to the availability of chemotherapy facilities here.

The exact timing of the deaths is still not known, but police suspect the incident occurred on Wednesday or Thursday night. The tragedy has left the neighbourhood in shock. Police are also investigating whether Krishan Kumar’s wife and children committed suicide along with him, or they were killed first and then hanged.

IANS

