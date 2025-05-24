Saturday, May 24, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

Pakistan violated spirit of Indus Water Treaty through terror: India

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

United Nations, May 24: India has charged Pakistan with violating the Indus Water Treaty by trampling its spirit of goodwill through thousands of terrorist attacks and by obstructing the updating of the infrastructure to ensure its safety.

“Despite this, India has shown extraordinary patience and magnanimity,” said India’s Permanent Representative P Harish, responding to what he said were Pakistan’s campaign of disinformation about New Delhi suspending the treaty.

“India has finally announced that the Treaty will be in abeyance until Pakistan, which is a global epicentre of terror, credibly and irrevocably ends its support for cross-border terrorism. It is clear that it is Pakistan which remains in violation of the Indus Water Treaty and not India,” he said.

After the massacre of 26 people by Pakistan-based terrorists last month, India said it was suspending the treaty reached in 1960 under the aegis of the World Bank to provide Pakistan a consistent share of the water from the Indus and its allied water resources.

Speaking at an informal meeting of the Security Council on protecting water in armed conflict, Harish outlined the problems that have arisen since the treaty was signed. “Far-reaching fundamental changes have taken place not only in terms of escalating security concerns through cross-border terror attacks, but also growing requirements for producing clean energy, climate change, and demographic change”, he said.

While the technology for dam infrastructure improved to ensure safety and more efficient water use, “some of the old dams are facing serious safety concerns”. He said that New Delhi formally asked Islamabad on several occasions in the last two years to discuss modifications of the treaty to no avail.

“Pakistan has continued to consistently block any changes to this infrastructure, and any modifications of the provisions, which are permissible under the treaty,” Harish said. Harish emphasised that while the fundamental basis of the treaty laid out in its preamble is a spirit of goodwill and friendship, Pakistan has inflicted on India three wars and thousands of terror attacks.

He added that these cynical acts continue to endanger the safety of our projects and the lives of civilians. “In the last four decades, more than 20,000 Indian lives have been lost in terror attacks, the most recent of which was the dastardly targeted terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam last month. In fact, in 2012, terrorists even attacked the Tulbul Navigation Project in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

IANS

Previous article
Harvard sues Trump administration over ban on international students
Next article
Cancer-stricken Tata Steel manager dies by suicide along with family in Jamshedpur
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Gill appointed as India’s new Test captain for England tour, Pant named vice-captain

Mumbai, May 24: Right-handed batter Shubman Gill has been appointed as India’s 37th Test captain as chief selector...
News Alert

Chief selector Agarkar, Saikia arrive at BCCI headquarters to pick India’s squad for England Tests

Mumbai, May 24: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and secretary Devajit Saikia arrived at the Board of Control for...
NATIONAL

Cancer-stricken Tata Steel manager dies by suicide along with family in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, May 24: In a tragic incident that has shaken the city, a Tata Steel senior manager battling...
INTERNATIONAL

Harvard sues Trump administration over ban on international students

Washington, May 24: Harvard University has sued the administration of US President Donald Trump for a second time,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Gill appointed as India’s new Test captain for England tour, Pant named vice-captain

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, May 24: Right-handed batter Shubman Gill has been...

Chief selector Agarkar, Saikia arrive at BCCI headquarters to pick India’s squad for England Tests

News Alert 0
Mumbai, May 24: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and secretary...

Cancer-stricken Tata Steel manager dies by suicide along with family in Jamshedpur

NATIONAL 0
Jamshedpur, May 24: In a tragic incident that has...
Load more

Popular news

Gill appointed as India’s new Test captain for England tour, Pant named vice-captain

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, May 24: Right-handed batter Shubman Gill has been...

Chief selector Agarkar, Saikia arrive at BCCI headquarters to pick India’s squad for England Tests

News Alert 0
Mumbai, May 24: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and secretary...

Cancer-stricken Tata Steel manager dies by suicide along with family in Jamshedpur

NATIONAL 0
Jamshedpur, May 24: In a tragic incident that has...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge