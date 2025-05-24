USTM hosts grand “Parents-Management Meet 2025” to strengthen institutional bonds

Guwahati, May 24: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya today hosted the grand Parents-Management Meet — and it was significant that the year 2025 harmonized with USTM’s Silver Jubilee Year-2025 that was held on May 10th 2025, . This distinguished platform rekindled ties with their alma mater and honoured the powerful heritage of ERDF.

The Grand “Parents-Management Meet 2025” on May 24, 2025, was a momentous milestone that brought together families and university leadership in a contributive dialogue on shaping USTM into a premier global centre of learning and excellence positioning the University as an academic destination of international repute.

The auditorium was fully packed and abuzz with energy and pride with an overwhelming number of parents from all over North East in attendance. The event commenced with a gracious welcome address delivered by Ms. Anju Hazarika, Registrar of USTM.

A dynamic and engaging interaction with the esteemed Founder Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque ensued. In his address, he highlighted, “Education is a collaborative journey that thrives on the active involvement of students, parents, and teachers. Today’s meeting is a reflection of our shared commitment to shaping responsible, capable, and value-driven individuals. At our University, we not only focus on academic excellence but also emphasize character-building, innovation, and holistic development. I sincerely thank all the parents and guardians for their continuous trust and support. Together, we are building a brighter future for our youth.”

He stressed, “We only focus on the reformation of students which is our main motto at USTM. He spoke about the role of parents in the growth of USTM.

The function also marked the official launch of the PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital Parents’ Health Card. This card promises to be a lasting support system, enhancing access to medical care for parents. Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque said, “This health care will help the parents of USTM to avail special facilities.”

Earlier in the event, Honourable Vice-Chancellor of Professor G.D. Sharma took the podium, offering a compelling address emphasizing the important role parents play in which he remarked: “With the support of their parents, USTM will reach great heights.”

Subsequently, an open session was held, during which parents candidly expressed their perspectives. Of particular note was the enthusiastic appreciation for the success of students in qualifying for the National Eligibility Test (NET). Many parents expressed immense satisfaction with their children’s achievements and credited the University’s academic environment, serenely ensconced at the edge of a lush forest, and faculty dedication for these accomplishments.

One of the parents said, “We appreciate how USTM prioritizes and cares for the students, ultimately evidenced by the results of NET/UGC.”

Another parent appreciated the sports facilities of the University also suggesting promotion of the same to let state national games being held at the university campus for exposure of students which will help talented students prepare for participation in the Olympics.

One parent recommended promoting competitive exams more extensively, noting that many university students were already successfully clearing the NET. He also added “Parents should select USTM as a mode of higher education for their children, and more students must get a chance to come to USTM to get unparalleled greater exposure.”

The parents expressed their desire to see the increased enrollment of North Eastern students in the 2024–2025 academic year—an objective to which the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya is intrinsically committed.

Professor Marie Mc Andrew, from the University of Montreal, Canada graced the event.

The occasion was wrapped up with concluding remarks and a Vote of Thanks by Dr Azmol H. Barbhuiya, Academic Registrar, who expressed gratitude to all the parents for their feedback.

The event commemorated not just a celebration of the past, with great collaborations and enduring partnership, but a reaffirmation of USTM’s unswerving commitment to excellence, transformation, and nation-building through education.