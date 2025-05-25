Investments in NE to boost region’s economic devp: CM

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 24: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has expressed confidence in the economic prospects of the Northeastern region, particularly Meghalaya, stating that a new wave of investments and industrial interest signals promising growth across all Northeastern states in the coming years. Speaking at the Rising North East Investors Summit, Sangma highlighted the increasing enthusiasm among industrialists and entrepreneurs, predicting huge economic growth in the coming years.

Sangma underlined the significance of the platform, calling it a milestone in the region’s developmental journey.

“Today we are at a stage where we are able to organise programmes on such a large scale, with so many important people finally showing their interest in the Northeast. It’s a great programme, there are huge expectations from this, and I’m very confident that a lot of positive things will happen after this summit,” he said.

The summit, organised by the central government with the support of the Northeastern states, was the culmination of extensive pre-summit activities, including roadshows, state-level roundtables, the Ambassador’s Meet, and Bilateral Chambers Meet.

Earlier, the chief minister also participated in the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog held in New Delhi, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the theme “Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @2047”, focusing on the role of states in contributing towards India’s long-term developmental vision.

Thirty-one states and Union Territories participated, but five — Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Bihar, and Puducherry — chose to stay away, citing demands for greater fiscal autonomy and stronger Centre-state cooperation.

The Council meeting reviewed the progress of the “Viksit Bharat 2047” roadmap and addressed state-level concerns regarding financial devolution. Several states reiterated their demand for an increase in tax devolution and more project-specific funding.

Although the 15th Finance Commission had recommended a 41% tax share for states, many have reported receiving lower allocations, prompting renewed calls for fiscal clarity and equitable distribution.

The meeting served as a platform for states to present their developmental priorities and challenges, stressing on cooperative federalism and aligning state-specific initiatives with the national agenda.