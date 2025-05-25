Sunday, May 25, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Rising NE Investors’ Summit: M’laya bags Rs 4,000 cr investment

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

From Our Special Correspondent

NEW DELHI, May 24: The Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 in New Delhi has seen an unprecedented investment interest of Rs 4.3 lakh crore, paving the way for the region to become India’s next economic powerhouse.
The summit, attended by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, saw the Meghalaya Government & Agri-Bio Fuels Global Ltd draw Rs 4,000 crore business, with the Meghalaya government’s MoU with Chennai-based Inlambi Pvt Ltd alone being worth Rs 1,000 crore.
The summit reaffirmed the Northeast as a strategic growth corridor for Viksit Bharat, with Union Minister for DoNER Jyotiraditya Scindia stating that the summit is not a culmination but a beginning.
The summit recorded 803 investment intents through roadshows, B2G meetings, and PSU/public-private proposals.
Scindia announced a new institutional framework consisting of eight sectoral verticals led by Chief Ministers, supported by other states, to ensure the implementation of the signed MoUs.

