Sunday, May 25, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Adelbert airlifted to CMC Vellore after medical emergency

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 24: North Shillong legislator Adelbert Nongrum was airlifted to Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore for advanced medical treatment after his health deteriorated significantly.
Despite continuous treatment at H. Gordon Roberts Hospital over the past few days, his condition failed to show significant improvement, prompting doctors to recommend immediate referral to a higher medical centre.
Nongrum was flown out from Umroi Airport on a special air ambulance, accompanied by family members and close aides.
He is currently under observation at CMC Vellore, a premier multi-speciality hospital known for handling complex medical cases.
Nongrum, who was recently suspended from the Voice of the People Party, has been a vocal representative of his constituency and an active participant in legislative affairs.
News of his hospitalisation and transfer has drawn concern and prayers from across the political spectrum and civil society.

Previous article
UAPA Tribunal upholds 5-yr ban on HNLC
Next article
Rising NE Investors’ Summit: M’laya bags Rs 4,000 cr investment
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

LoP demands inquiry into politico-bureaucratic nexus

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 24: Opposition leader Mukul Sangma has alleged a deep-rooted nexus between politicians and bureaucrats...
MEGHALAYA

Mr. & Miss Hynniewtrep 2025 a roaring success in natl capital

From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, May 24: Franklin Marwein and Aidamon Talang were declared the first-ever Mr. and...
MEGHALAYA

Investments in NE to boost region’s economic devp: CM

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 24: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has expressed confidence in the economic prospects of...
MEGHALAYA

Rising NE Investors’ Summit: M’laya bags Rs 4,000 cr investment

From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, May 24: The Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 in New Delhi has seen...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

LoP demands inquiry into politico-bureaucratic nexus

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 24: Opposition leader Mukul Sangma...

Mr. & Miss Hynniewtrep 2025 a roaring success in natl capital

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, May 24: Franklin Marwein...

Investments in NE to boost region’s economic devp: CM

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 24: Chief Minister Conrad K...
Load more

Popular news

LoP demands inquiry into politico-bureaucratic nexus

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 24: Opposition leader Mukul Sangma...

Mr. & Miss Hynniewtrep 2025 a roaring success in natl capital

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, May 24: Franklin Marwein...

Investments in NE to boost region’s economic devp: CM

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 24: Chief Minister Conrad K...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge