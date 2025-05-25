Adelbert airlifted to CMC Vellore after medical emergency

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 24: North Shillong legislator Adelbert Nongrum was airlifted to Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore for advanced medical treatment after his health deteriorated significantly.

Despite continuous treatment at H. Gordon Roberts Hospital over the past few days, his condition failed to show significant improvement, prompting doctors to recommend immediate referral to a higher medical centre.

Nongrum was flown out from Umroi Airport on a special air ambulance, accompanied by family members and close aides.

He is currently under observation at CMC Vellore, a premier multi-speciality hospital known for handling complex medical cases.

Nongrum, who was recently suspended from the Voice of the People Party, has been a vocal representative of his constituency and an active participant in legislative affairs.

News of his hospitalisation and transfer has drawn concern and prayers from across the political spectrum and civil society.