Saturday, May 31, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Centre okays additional Rs 81,735 crore as tax devolution to states: FM Sitharaman

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, May 30: The Centre has approved an additional instalment of Rs 81,735 crore as tax devolution to the state governments, which will be released on June 2, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

In her address at the Lakshmipat Singhania-IIM, Lucknow National Leadership Awards in the national capital, FM Sitharaman said this release is in addition to the regular monthly instalment of tax devolution of Rs 81,735 crore, which will be released on June 10.

“The additional instalment of devolution to states is in line with the principle of co-operative federalism and the aim of becoming ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, which can be realised through ‘Viksit States’ as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” she emphasised.

The additional instalment of devolution will enable the states to speed up their capital spending, finance their development and welfare-related expenditure and also make available resources for priority projects/schemes of the states.

The Finance Minister further stated that India’s industry and the manufacturing activity have all been good during Q4 of FY 2024-25, and there was a real GDP growth of 7.4 per cent in Q4 alone.

“For the entire FY 2024-25, the real GDP growth was 6.5 per cent. India is sustaining the growth, and it is the fastest growing economy for four years continuously,” she mentioned. She also said that science and technology-related investments have always been a priority in India.

PM Modi looks at futuristic sciences as well and wants to invest in all of them. We need to be futuristic, and the kind of progress that we are seeing for every such investment assures me that with the industry really being leaders in such areas, we are sure to reach our 2047 goal of becoming Viksit Bharat,: said the Finance Minister.

She said the country is repeatedly proving that “we have people who achieve excellence in their chosen fields of activity”. “We are standing out, compelling the world to look at India with a certain sense of awe. We are in that part of India’s history where it just requires confidence in our country’s abilities and belief that we can definitely deliver the goal which PM Modi, on behalf of all the citizens, has laid out,” FM Sitharaman stressed.

IANS

Previous article
Russia rubbishes ‘fake reports’ on enhanced ties with Pakistan, slams attempts to derail relationship with India
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

ILP-ko man·e on·chipjaengani gimin sorkariko KSU matnanga

SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·doko Inner Line Permit (ILP)-ko ra·gatchina dabianio chakpaaniko on·e 2019 bilsion Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, resolution-ko pass...
SALANTINI JANERA

NGH-o police-rangni bilko bariatchina ASPF didia

TURA: Resubelpara Civil Sub-Division-ko 2012 bilsion chu·gimik North Garo Hills a·ja songahaoba da·alonan police-rangni bilde sub-division-ni somoio gitan...
SALANTINI JANERA

M’laya-ko ‘crime prone’ ine national media-o seanina MTDF jegala

SHILLONG: Madhya Pradesh a·dokoni re·bagipa tourist sakgnini Sohra jolo gimaenggipani bidingo koborko seanio Meghalaya a·dokko ‘crime prone’ ba...
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Useless showpiece for the common Man

Editor, I am writing to express my frustration and disappointment after experiencing first-hand how meaningless the so-called “Smart City”...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

ILP-ko man·e on·chipjaengani gimin sorkariko KSU matnanga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·doko Inner Line Permit (ILP)-ko ra·gatchina dabianio...

NGH-o police-rangni bilko bariatchina ASPF didia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Resubelpara Civil Sub-Division-ko 2012 bilsion chu·gimik North Garo...

M’laya-ko ‘crime prone’ ine national media-o seanina MTDF jegala

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Madhya Pradesh a·dokoni re·bagipa tourist sakgnini Sohra jolo...
Load more

Popular news

ILP-ko man·e on·chipjaengani gimin sorkariko KSU matnanga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·doko Inner Line Permit (ILP)-ko ra·gatchina dabianio...

NGH-o police-rangni bilko bariatchina ASPF didia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Resubelpara Civil Sub-Division-ko 2012 bilsion chu·gimik North Garo...

M’laya-ko ‘crime prone’ ine national media-o seanina MTDF jegala

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Madhya Pradesh a·dokoni re·bagipa tourist sakgnini Sohra jolo...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge