Saturday, May 31, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Colombia withdraws statement condoling terrorists killed in ‘Operation Sindoor’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Bogota, May 31: Colombia’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio has said that her country was withdrawing its inadvertent statement expressing condolences over the deaths in Pakistan from ‘Operation Sindoor’, according to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is leading a Parliamentary delegation.

“The vice minister very graciously mentioned they have withdrawn the statement that we had expressed concern about, and that they fully understand our position on the matter, which is something we really value”, Tharoor told the media after their meeting here on Friday.

Tharoor had earlier expressed disappointment with Colombia’s statement that appeared to give the impression of a false equivalency between the terrorists killed by ‘Operation Sindoor’ and their victims in Pahalgam.

With Tharoor standing alongside, Villavicencio said, “We are very confident that with the explanations that we received today and with the detailed information that we now have regarding the real situation on what happened in Kashmir, we can now follow and continue the dialogue”.

Getting the message of the impact of terrorism to Colombia, a country that had suffered its ravages, is significant as it is expected to take a seat on the UN Security Council next year. It is running unopposed for the Latin American seat in next week’s election.

During a meeting with Colombian media on Thursday, Tharoor said that India was “a little disappointed in the reaction of the Colombian government, which apparently expressed heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives in Pakistan after the Indian strikes, rather than sympathising with the victims of terrorism” in Jammu and Kashmir.

Instead of taking exception to the criticism, Colombia immediately took note of India’s concerns about the statement issued before having a full understanding of the situation, and acted to mitigate it.

Setting the stage for the withdrawal of Colombia’s statement on Pakistan, former President Cesar Augusto Gaviria Trujillo, a leader of the largest party in Congress, said on Thursday, “Colombia has solidarity with India. We check any kind of terrorism, (and) be certain that under any circumstances, we will be on your side.”

The delegation has made headway on creating a nuanced understanding of the situation after the Pahalgam massacre by The Resistance Front, an affiliate of Lashkar-e-Tayiba that is based in Pakistan and backed by it, and the rationale for ‘Operation Sindoor’.

At the Friday meeting with Villavicencio, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said on X the Parliamentarians “briefed her on the sequence of events, from the Pahalgam terror attack to India’s calibrated response under ‘Operation Sindoor.’” The MPs also met with members of the Colombian Congress, including Alejandro Toro, resident of the Second Commission of the Chamber of Representatives, and Jaime Raul.

The Second Commission is the panel responsible for international relations. The Colombian leaders presented Tharoor with a wool poncho for Delhi’s winter, and a Colombian hat, Tharoor said on X. The delegation held “an in-depth and wide-ranging interaction” with the nation’s premier world affairs think tank, Consejo Colombiano de Relaciones Internacionales – CORI (Colombian Council on International Relations). the Embassy in Bogota said on X.

The team also visited Tadeo University and, while there, paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Tharoor from the Opposition Congress Party leads the team drawn from across India’s political spectrum. Besides Tejasvi, its members are Shambhavi of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Sarfaraz Ahmad of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and Milind Murli Deora of the Shiv Sena as well as Shashank Mani Tripathi, and Bhubaneswar Kalita, of the BJP, and GM Harish Balayogi of the Telugu Desam Party, a National Democratic Alliance partner.

The team has visited two elected members of the Security Council, Guyana, which takes its presidency next month, and Panama, which will assume the position in August. It will next visit Brazil, an ally of India in seeking a reform of the Council and mutually supporting the quest for permanent seats, and then go to Washington next week.

IANS

Previous article
Centre okays additional Rs 81,735 crore as tax devolution to states: FM Sitharaman
Next article
Study finds common gene variant that doubles dementia risk for men
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

Covid-19

Health dept asks hospitals to be ready to handle Covid 19 cases after Maha reports 84 new patients

Mumbai, May 31: Amid 84 new Covid-19 cases reported on Friday, the Maharashtra public health department has issued...
Health

Study finds common gene variant that doubles dementia risk for men

New Delhi, May 31: Australian researchers have identified a common genetic variant that doubles the risk of dementia...
MEGHALAYA

Paul bins Gogoi’s ‘coal syndicate’ allegations as pre-poll theatrics

SHILLONG, May 30: The Meghalaya government has hit back at Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, dismissing his allegations...
MEGHALAYA

Ampareen seeks 2 months for inquiry against NLUM VC

SHILLONG, May 30: Law Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh has sought two months to conduct an internal inquiry into the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Health dept asks hospitals to be ready to handle Covid 19 cases after Maha reports 84 new patients

Covid-19 0
Mumbai, May 31: Amid 84 new Covid-19 cases reported...

Study finds common gene variant that doubles dementia risk for men

Health 0
New Delhi, May 31: Australian researchers have identified a...

Paul bins Gogoi’s ‘coal syndicate’ allegations as pre-poll theatrics

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 30: The Meghalaya government has hit back...
Load more

Popular news

Health dept asks hospitals to be ready to handle Covid 19 cases after Maha reports 84 new patients

Covid-19 0
Mumbai, May 31: Amid 84 new Covid-19 cases reported...

Study finds common gene variant that doubles dementia risk for men

Health 0
New Delhi, May 31: Australian researchers have identified a...

Paul bins Gogoi’s ‘coal syndicate’ allegations as pre-poll theatrics

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 30: The Meghalaya government has hit back...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge