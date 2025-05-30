Friday, May 30, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

CM Nitish hails caste census decision, thanks PM Modi for historic development push in Bihar

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Patna, May 30: In a display of political alignment and public appreciation, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a massive rally in Karakat, Rohtas district, for giving a nod for caste census.

The event, part of PM Modi’s two-day visit to Bihar, witnessed the launch and inauguration of development projects worth over Rs 48,500 crore. Addressing the crowd, CM Nitish backed the central government’s decision to conduct a caste-based census, calling it a “historic step” and a long-standing demand he had championed.

“Those who opposed this idea earlier are now making baseless statements,” he said, indirectly targeting opposition parties. Nitish Kumar’s speech struck a conciliatory and collaborative tone, thanking the Prime Minister for his “unwavering” support in Bihar’s development journey.

The Chief Minister urged the gathered crowd to stand up and raise their hands in collective gratitude to PM Modi. The crowd, numbering in the thousands, responded enthusiastically, turning the rally into a powerful visual moment of NDA unity.

Nitish Kumar also used the occasion to highlight the transformation of Bihar since 2005, citing improvements in infrastructure, health, education, and governance. “Since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, the pace of development in Bihar has accelerated,” CM Nitish added, positioning the state as a model of growth under NDA governance.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi arrived at the public meeting venue in an open jeep, greeted by roaring chants and a sea of waving hands. Chief Minister Nitish, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, warmly received him.

stage, built across a sprawling 444-acre area in Karakat, was adorned with garlands and flowers specially flown in from Kolkata and Patna. The Prime Minister responded to the electrifying welcome by standing and greeting the crowd with folded hands.

He appeared visibly moved by the enthusiasm. During the rally, PM Modi announced the inauguration and foundation laying of key development projects spanning sectors like infrastructure, transport, agriculture, aviation, and food processing.

IANS

Previous article
Heavy rain forecast for Assam during next two days
Next article
Gauhati HC seeks Assam govt’s response on whereabouts of detained brothers declared ‘foreigners’
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assam Opp slams Cabinet nod to arms licence policy

GUWAHATI, May 30: Assam MP and newly-appointed Assam PCC president Gaurav Gogoi has condemned chief minister Himanta Biswa...
MEGHALAYA

USTM celebrates success of recent graduates in landing jobs through its placement cell

Guwahati, May 30:The Training & Placement Division of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) unlocked a...
MEGHALAYA

Incessant rain causes power disruption in Meghalaya: Mondal

Shillong, May 30: Power Minister AT Mondal on Friday stated that incessant rain has led to major power...
NATIONAL

Seventeen Maoists surrender in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district

Hyderabad, May 30: Seventeen Maoists active in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur and Sukma districts surrendered before police in Telangana's Bhadradri...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam Opp slams Cabinet nod to arms licence policy

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, May 30: Assam MP and newly-appointed Assam PCC...

USTM celebrates success of recent graduates in landing jobs through its placement cell

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, May 30:The Training & Placement Division of the...

Incessant rain causes power disruption in Meghalaya: Mondal

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 30: Power Minister AT Mondal on Friday...
Load more

Popular news

Assam Opp slams Cabinet nod to arms licence policy

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, May 30: Assam MP and newly-appointed Assam PCC...

USTM celebrates success of recent graduates in landing jobs through its placement cell

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, May 30:The Training & Placement Division of the...

Incessant rain causes power disruption in Meghalaya: Mondal

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 30: Power Minister AT Mondal on Friday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge