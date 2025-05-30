Friday, May 30, 2025
Heavy rain forecast for Assam during next two days

By: Agencies

Date:

Guwahati, May 30: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for Assam, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next 2–3 days, particularly across the western and southern districts of the state.

The inclement weather is expected to intensify within the next 24 hours, prompting authorities to ramp up emergency preparedness. According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, a well-marked low-pressure area lay over the northwest Bay of Bengal, off the Odisha coast, at 8:30 am on Friday.

This system is accompanied by a cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, tilting southward with altitude. It is projected to gradually move northward and intensify into a depression over the north Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours.

Under the influence of this developing weather system, widespread thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are expected to lash several districts, including Cachar, Hailakandi, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Chirang, West Karbi Anglong, Bajali, Baksa, Tamulpur, Nalbari, Kamrup (Metro and Rural), Darrang, Udalguri, Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, Sonitpur, Dima Hasao, and others.

In Guwahati, authorities are bracing for potential urban challenges such as waterlogging, slow-moving traffic, tree falls, and localised landslides, particularly in vulnerable zones. The city’s disaster management teams are on high alert and closely tracking the evolving situation.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has appealed to residents across the state, especially those in Guwahati, to exercise caution and take preventive measures. Citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall, and those in low-lying or landslide-prone areas are urged to remain vigilant.

“Daily commuters and long-distance travellers should plan accordingly. Stay updated with official weather alerts and follow local advisories,” an ASDMA spokesperson said, adding that real-time updates will be provided to keep the public informed throughout the weather event. Authorities reiterated the importance of preparedness to minimise risks associated with the expected deluge, urging the public to prioritise safety until conditions improve.

IANS

