Friday, May 30, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Gaza deaths mount as Israel backs West Bank expansion

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

JERUSALEM, May 29: Israel announced on Thursday that it will establish 22 Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, including the legalisation of outposts already built without government authorization
The Palestinians want all three territories for their future state, and most of the international community views settlements as illegal and an obstacle to resolving the decades-old conflict
In 2005, Israel withdrew its settlements from the Gaza Strip, but current government figures have called for them to be re-established and for much of the Palestinian population to be resettled elsewhere through voluntary emigration.
The war in Gaza began with Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack, which killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted 251.
Hamas still holds 58 hostages, around a third of them alive, after most of the rest were released in ceasefire agreements.
Israeli forces have rescued eight and recovered dozens of bodies.
Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed over 54,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
The Israeli military recently located and destroyed an attack tunnel in southern Gaza, found in a self-declared security zone, possibly referring to the now mostly evacuated southern city of Rafah.
The tunnel had several exits, some rigged with explosives, and militants emerged from one of the shafts during the operation and were killed.
Hamas built hundreds of kilometers of tunnels beneath Gaza in the years leading up to the October 7, 2023, attack that ignited the war. (AP)

Previous article
Federal trade court nixes Trump’s tariff move
Next article
Police, Taliban militants killed in PoK clash
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

Selsella Damalgre sub-station-ko chalaina a·bachengatchina NGO-rang didia

TURA: Selsella Damalgre-o 33 kV-oni 11 KV Control Room (Sub-Station)-ko rikanirang matchotahaoba ia sub-station-ko da·onan chalaina a·bachengkujaenga ine...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Hamas armed wing leader Sinwar dead: Netanyahu

CAIRO, May 29: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the death of Mohammed Sinwar, believed to be the...
INTERNATIONAL

No comment from China on weapons used by Pakistan

BEIJING, May 29: The Chinese military declined to comment on the performance of China-made weapons used by Pakistan...
INTERNATIONAL

Police, Taliban militants killed in PoK clash

Islamabad, May 29: At last two police officers and four Taliban militants were killed in an overnight shootout...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Selsella Damalgre sub-station-ko chalaina a·bachengatchina NGO-rang didia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Selsella Damalgre-o 33 kV-oni 11 KV Control Room...

Hamas armed wing leader Sinwar dead: Netanyahu

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
CAIRO, May 29: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed...

No comment from China on weapons used by Pakistan

INTERNATIONAL 0
BEIJING, May 29: The Chinese military declined to comment...
Load more

Popular news

Selsella Damalgre sub-station-ko chalaina a·bachengatchina NGO-rang didia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Selsella Damalgre-o 33 kV-oni 11 KV Control Room...

Hamas armed wing leader Sinwar dead: Netanyahu

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
CAIRO, May 29: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed...

No comment from China on weapons used by Pakistan

INTERNATIONAL 0
BEIJING, May 29: The Chinese military declined to comment...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge