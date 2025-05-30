Friday, May 30, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Police, Taliban militants killed in PoK clash

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Islamabad, May 29: At last two police officers and four Taliban militants were killed in an overnight shootout in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), officials said on Thursday.
The clash followed after the security forces, on a tip-off about the presence of militants, launched an operation in the Hussain Kot forest area in the Rawalakot district of the region.
The Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Rawalakot, Riaz Mughal, told the media that the police launched a raid after a tip-off regarding the presence of terrorists in the area.
He said that the terrorists were hiding in a cave and were surrounded, but when the police attempted to apprehend them, one of the terrorists hurled a grenade at the officers, prompting retaliatory fire.
“In the exchange, all four terrorists were neutralised,” he said, adding that three were identified as Zarnosh Naseem, his brother Gibran Naseem and Ulfat, while the fourth was unidentified yet.
Mughal confirmed that two police officers, Gulzar and Tariq Bashir, were killed in the clash.
He said three Kalashnikov rifles, hand grenades, four suicide vests, and several rounds of ammunition were recovered from the site.
The regional police chief, Abdul Jabbar, said that the killed militants belonged to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a group of rebels linking their origin to Pakistan and lambasted by authorities as “Khawarji” – an old expression borrowed from the Islamic history and used for a group of extremists who were declared as apostates.
It was a rare incident when police killed the TTP militants in PoK.
The TTP, also known as the Pakistan Taliban, was set up as an umbrella group of several militant outfits in 2007. The group has a strong presence in the tribal region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan.
Jabbar claimed that the police foiled an effort by the outlawed outfit to set up a base in the region for attacks.
JuD offshoot holds
pro-military rallies across Pakistan
The Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), the political offshoot of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) led by Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, organized pro-military rallies in over 50 cities across Pakistan.
Held on May 28, Youm-e-Takbeer, the events marked the anniversary of Pakistan’s 1998 nuclear tests and were conducted with support from federal, Punjab, and Sindh governments
PMML President Khalid Masood Sindhu stated that the nation stands united with the armed forces, highlighting Pakistan’s emergence as a nuclear power 27 years ago.
Major rallies took place in cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, and Rawalpindi.
On May 28, 1998, Pakistan conducted six underground nuclear tests in Balochistan’s Chaghi mountain, becoming the world’s seventh nuclear-armed state.
The PMML’s show of support for the military, despite its association with a banned group, drew attention for the scale of coordination and government backing. (PTI)

Previous article
Gaza deaths mount as Israel backs West Bank expansion
Next article
No comment from China on weapons used by Pakistan
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

Selsella Damalgre sub-station-ko chalaina a·bachengatchina NGO-rang didia

TURA: Selsella Damalgre-o 33 kV-oni 11 KV Control Room (Sub-Station)-ko rikanirang matchotahaoba ia sub-station-ko da·onan chalaina a·bachengkujaenga ine...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Hamas armed wing leader Sinwar dead: Netanyahu

CAIRO, May 29: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the death of Mohammed Sinwar, believed to be the...
INTERNATIONAL

No comment from China on weapons used by Pakistan

BEIJING, May 29: The Chinese military declined to comment on the performance of China-made weapons used by Pakistan...
INTERNATIONAL

Gaza deaths mount as Israel backs West Bank expansion

JERUSALEM, May 29: Israel announced on Thursday that it will establish 22 Jewish settlements in the occupied West...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Selsella Damalgre sub-station-ko chalaina a·bachengatchina NGO-rang didia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Selsella Damalgre-o 33 kV-oni 11 KV Control Room...

Hamas armed wing leader Sinwar dead: Netanyahu

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
CAIRO, May 29: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed...

No comment from China on weapons used by Pakistan

INTERNATIONAL 0
BEIJING, May 29: The Chinese military declined to comment...
Load more

Popular news

Selsella Damalgre sub-station-ko chalaina a·bachengatchina NGO-rang didia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Selsella Damalgre-o 33 kV-oni 11 KV Control Room...

Hamas armed wing leader Sinwar dead: Netanyahu

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
CAIRO, May 29: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed...

No comment from China on weapons used by Pakistan

INTERNATIONAL 0
BEIJING, May 29: The Chinese military declined to comment...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge