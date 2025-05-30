No comment from China on weapons used by Pakistan

BEIJING, May 29: The Chinese military declined to comment on the performance of China-made weapons used by Pakistan during the recent military conflict with India from May 7–10. Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson Sr. Col. Zhang Xiaogang avoided addressing claims that Chinese weapons underperformed and that China provided air defence and satellite support to Pakistan.

He downplayed India’s reported recovery of an unexploded PL-15E missile, stating it was an export item displayed widely at defense exhibitions.

Zhang emphasized that India and Pakistan are neighboring countries and urged both sides to remain calm and restrained to avoid further escalation. He reiterated China’s willingness to play a constructive role in supporting a lasting ceasefire and regional stability.

The remarks were made during the ministry’s first media briefing since the conflict, following India’s precision strikes under Operation Sindoor in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians. Pakistan launched retaliatory attacks on May 8–10, which were countered by India.

China is Pakistan’s largest arms supplier, providing 81% of its weapons between 2020 and 2024, including advanced fighter jets, radars, missiles, and naval equipment.

The two countries also co-produce the JF-17 fighter jet, a mainstay of the Pakistan Air Force. Chinese media showed high interest in the conflict. (PTI)