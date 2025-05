Shillong, May 31: A 15-year-old boy, Mebanskhem Mukhim, lost his life on Friday evening when a tree, uprooted by strong winds, fell on him at Kharang village in East Khasi Hills. His 12-year-old younger brother was also injured in the incident. He was initially taken to Jongsha PHC and has since been transferred to Civil Hospital, Shillong for further treatment.