Jemino Mawthoh decides to quit UDP

SHILLONG, May 31: The UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh has decided to resign from the UDP.

According to sources, he has called it quits with the UDP the party he cherished for so long. UDP leadership also confirmed this to The shillong Times on Friday.

It was informed that he had already spoken to UDP leaders and supporters in Nonthymmai constituency.

He was an MLA of the party in 2013 but lost in 2018 and 2023. He also contested the MP elections in 2019 unsuccessfully.

Currently he is the co-chairman of the State Planning Board