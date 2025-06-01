Sunday, June 1, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Youth-led prog observes Int'l Menstrual Health and Hygiene Day in Ri-Bhoi

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 31: As part of the observance of the International Menstrual Health and Hygiene Day 2025, a group of adolescent girls and youths from the villages of Bhoirymbong Block—Syllei U Lar, Umsawriang, Umktieh Pdeng, Umktieh Nongshilliang, Umkiet Mawkhim, and Umktieh Lawsiatsngiang—collaborated with the Faith Foundation to commemorate the day on Saturday at Umroi Presbyterian Higher Secondary School.
The event brought together adolescent boys and girls, mothers, teachers and young men from six villages to engage in a collective dialogue on menstrual health and hygiene.
A major highlight of the programme was an exploratory study presented by the Faith Foundation titled ‘Indigenous Food and its Linkage to Nutrition and Menstrual Health’.
The study shed light on the nutritional value of locally available indigenous foods, including wild edibles, fish and meat, stressing the concept of “food as medicine” to support the well-being of menstruating girls and women.
As part of the observance, the the young organisers captivated the audience with a powerful skit aimed at destigmatising menstruation and promoting open conversations around the subject.
Additionally, a “Menstrual Museum” was also set up, featuring a display of various menstrual products, educational posters, artwork created by adolescents and information on indigenous medicinal plants.
A dedicated ‘Myths and Facts’ corner also challenged prevailing superstitions and misinformation within the community.
Senior Consultant at the State Health System Resource Centre, Dr Marbabiang Syiemlieh, who attended the programme as the chief guest, applauded the efforts of the Faith Foundation and the youths.
“As we speak and inform others about menstruation, the stigma and taboo will gradually disappear from our society,” she said, stressing the need for open communication with both boys and girls about puberty and the physical changes it brings.

 

