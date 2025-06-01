NEIGRIHMS holds health camp, cancer awareness drive in city

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 31: Joining the global observance of World No Tobacco Day, the Department of Surgical Oncology and College of Nursing, NEIGRIHMS, in collaboration with the Northeast India Association of Surgical Oncology (NASO), organised a health camp and cancer awareness programme at the Diengpasoh Health and Wellness Centre on Friday.

The programme was attended by Head of the Department of Surgical Oncology, Dr Caleb Harris, along with a team of doctors and nursing students from NEIGRIHMS, who provided free consultations for common ailments, along with specialised counselling for cancer screenings, particularly for those at high risk of oral, breast and cervical cancers. “A short skit was also performed to raise awareness on cancer prevention, focusing specifically on ill effects of tobacco and the benefits of quitting tobacco,” a statement in this regard said.

Meanwhile, NEIGRIHMS Director Prof. Nalin Mehta, while lauding the effort, noted that a significant number of cancer cases in Meghalaya are linked to tobacco use. He also expressed serious concern over the widespread consumption of tobacco, particularly among teenagers.

Reiterating the commitment of NEIGRIHMS to public health, Mehta said the institute would continue to extend cancer awareness and healthcare services to surrounding villages to combat the tobacco epidemic and improve community health.