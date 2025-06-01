Yojongandhā brings mythology to life at city event

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 31: A unique blend of mythology, philosophy and modern storytelling came alive with Yojongandhā–A Turbulent Voyage, screened on Saturday at the Asian Confluence.

This 75-minute experimental cinematic journey tells the untold story of Satyavati—the enigmatic and often overlooked mother of sage Vyasa—whose role in the Mahabharata is typically overshadowed by the epic’s grand battles and patriarchal heroes.

Directed, written and musically composed by Sanjoy Ghosh Dastidar, Yojongandhā dares to reimagine the journey of a forgotten woman who rises from a humble fisherwoman to a queen and kingmaker. Dastidar, a veteran filmmaker and theatre artist with over four decades of experience, draws upon mythology, philosophy, folklore and the performing arts to deliver a story that feels both timeless and startlingly relevant. The result is a bold, genre-defying film that fuses theatre, dance, music, and painting into a visually poetic narrative.

With minimalist sets and deeply symbolic visuals, Dastidar lets emotion and performance take centre stage. The film demands the viewer’s attention—not through spectacle, but through soul. Intended as a slow burn, it offers a rewarding exploration of Satyavati as a survivor, strategist, and symbol of feminine strength in a world built to deny her agency.

The film strongly resonated with the Shillong audience, many of whom were encountering Satyavati’s story told in this light for the first time. It drew striking parallels between her inner conflict and the realities of modern womanhood, making the past feel piercingly present.

Yojongandhā – A Turbulent Voyage emerged as a powerful act of reclamation. Dastidar revisited mythology and resurrected it for a world that, he believes, desperately needs to listen.

Following the screening, Dastidar engaged with the audience, which included academics from NEHU and Shillong College, students, artistes and individuals from various walks of life.

When asked how he merged theatre, cinema and performing arts, Dastidar explained that much of it depended on the versatility of the artistes, who combined multiple art forms, from dancing and acting to singing and emoting, in a manner that captivated the audience.

The film revolves around Satyavati, a girl born from a fish and abandoned by fisherfolk, whose life changes when sage Parashara transforms her into a sweet-smelling maiden. She later marries King Shantanu, and the drama focuses on her fight for recognition and power.

Prof. Dr Sanjoy Mukherjee of IIM Shillong demonstrated his acting prowess in the role of Ved Vyas, immersing himself deeply in the character. Interestingly, Sanjoy Ghosh Dastidar himself was also part of the cast and crew.