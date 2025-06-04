Sohra MLA says visitors must exercise caution

SHILLONG, June 3: Sohra MLA Gavin Miguel Mylliem on Tuesday described the disappearance of the Indore couple as “very unfortunate” and emphasised the importance of tourists exercising caution, especially in challenging terrains like Sohra, by availing the services of registered guides.

“Of course, we cannot deny that the incident involving the missing Indore couple is very unfortunate. The body of the male has been found, and the search for the female is still ongoing,” said Mylliem.

Reacting to a controversial report by The Times of India, he said, “What came out in TOI was unexpected, but the fact that they have removed the post indicates they realised the accusations were wrongful.”

The MLA also highlighted the positive public response defending the character of the people of Sohra and the state. “We have seen testimonies from people in Maharashtra and the USA that reflect the good behaviour of our people in Sohra and across the state. That is what truly matters.”

Warning against sweeping generalisations, he stated, “People should not be misled by isolated incidents. Tourist inflow in 2024–25 has already touched 14 lakh.”

“I would like to urge tourists, especially first-time visitors, to make use of registered tourist guides. The terrain in Sohra is among the most difficult, and venturing into the deeper parts of tourist sites without guidance is not advisable,” he added.

Mylliem acknowledged the efforts of the police while noting practical limitations. “The police are patrolling the area, but at the end of the day, they cannot be present at every tourist spot. Please utilise the services of tourist guides.”

His remarks come as search efforts continue for Sonam Raghuvanshi, whose husband’s body was found at Weisawdong Falls on Monday. A joint team of the NDRF, SDRF, and police is combing the steep, multi-layered gorge in hopes of finding her.