HC pulls up state over illegal coal mining, orders swift action on 1.96 lakh MT stock

SHILLONG, June 3: The High Court of Meghalaya has directed the state government to urgently act on nearly 1.96 lakh metric tonne (MT) of illegally mined coal identified in recent aerial surveys, citing the risk of pilferage and unauthorised transportation. The directives came during a hearing on June 2 in an ongoing PIL concerning illegal coal mining in the state.

The bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice HS Thangkhiew and Justice W Diengdoh, was reviewing the 30th Interim Report submitted by Justice (Retd.) BP Katakey, who was appointed to monitor and advise on coal-related issues in the state.

The court emphasised that action under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act (MMDR Act) must be initiated immediately, preferably within one month, against the 1,96,800.78 MT of coal found through aerial surveys conducted by Garuda and the Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA). The report noted this stock as unaccounted and illegally mined.

Among the largest identified deposits, 1,80,299.48 MT of coal in East Jaintia Hills was found spread across 1,272 locations. Physical verification is under way to confirm which portion belongs to the verified 2019 inventory. Only the verified coal will be shifted to Coal India Limited (CIL) depots for auction, while the rest will be seized under the MMDR Act.

Smaller but significant seizures were also reported in other districts — 11,330.05 MT of coal seized in West Khasi Hills following FIR; 797.56 MT of coal ordered to be seized in South West Khasi Hills and 35.01 MT of undocumented coal identified in South Garo Hills.

The court also expressed concern over CIL’s report stating that out of 2,13,567.99 MT of inventoried coal put up for auction over seven rounds between 2021 and 2025, only 3,470 MT has been sold. Over 2.1 lakh MT remains unsold.

Calling the figures “startling,” the court asked the Katakey Committee to suggest more effective methods to expedite the disposal of inventoried coal to prevent further buildup and misuse.

A previous report had flagged MBDA for not interpreting UAV survey maps in six villages in South West Khasi Hills. However, the 30th Interim Report clarified that MBDA had, in fact, submitted estimates showing substantial quantities in two locations — 2,121.62 MT in Diengngan and 1,839.03 MT in Rajaju. The court accepted the clarification and struck down its earlier observations against MBDA.

Progress on installing Integrated Smart Check-Gates in Bagli, Borsora, and Cherragaon remains stagnant due to land acquisition issues.

The court directed the State to expedite land procurement — on rent or lease — and enhance surveillance using drones and intensified patrolling, especially in vulnerable zones. District Level Monitoring Committees are to be reactivated and strengthened, it directed.

Additionally, the court instructed that no vehicle should transport coal beyond its permissible load and sought action against the owner of a truck flagged for multiple violations.

The committee report also rejected a plea by the Jaintia Hills Cement Manufacturer Association seeking exemption from the SOP. It recommended immediate action on verifying the coal source used by cement, coke oven, ferro-alloy, and captive power plants.

The court also noted the continued delay in notifying the revised SOP 2024 and the implementation of demurrage charges for delayed coal lifting.

It also took note of a news report about the alleged death of a labourer in an illegal mine shaft in Musiang village, East Jaintia Hills. Though unverified, the court ordered a detailed inquiry by a police officer not below the rank of Inspector, supervised by the Superintendent of Police. A report is to be submitted to both the Mining and Geology Department and the Katakey Committee within a fortnight.

A copy of the 30th Interim Report was handed over to state authorities with instructions to submit a comprehensive status report on all discussed issues within four weeks. The next hearing is scheduled for July 15.

The court also sanctioned an honorarium of Rs 3.5 lakh to Justice (Retd.) Katakey, inclusive of secretarial expenses, acknowledging his continued efforts in overseeing the coal regulation process.