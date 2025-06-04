Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Northeast flood: Jyotiraditya Scindia assures Centre’s support

Guwahati, June 4: Amid relentless rainfall triggering floods and landslides across the Northeastern region, Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and Communications, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, has assured comprehensive support from the Central government to the affected states.

In a series of high-level communications, Union Minister Scindia reached out to the Chief Ministers of Assam and Sikkim, as well as the Governor of Manipur, to take stock of the evolving situation and convey the Centre’s solidarity with the people of the region. During his conversation with Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, the Union Minister pledged the Centre’s full cooperation, stating, “We remain firmly committed to supporting the people of Sikkim in this challenging time.”

He also spoke with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assuring him of all necessary assistance for relief and rehabilitation measures. The Minister also engaged with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to discuss the impact of the adverse weather in the state, reaffirming the government’s resolve to extend all possible help.

Taking to the social media platform X, Jyotiraditya Scindia posted updates on his outreach and reiterated the Centre’s commitment to a swift, coordinated response, standing in solidarity with the Northeast during this crisis.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam has taken a grim turn. Six more fatalities have been reported, raising the death toll from floods and landslides this year to 17. The humanitarian crisis continues to escalate, with over 6.33 lakh people now affected across 21 districts, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The latest casualties were reported from Hailakandi, Sribhumi, Morigaon, Cachar, Sonitpur, and Tinsukia districts. Sribhumi remains the worst-affected, with 2,31,536 people impacted, followed by Nagaon (99,819) and Cachar (89,344).

In total, 1,506 villages under 69 revenue circles are currently submerged. Relief operations are underway, with 223 camps providing shelter to 39,746 displaced individuals. Another 288 relief distribution centres are functioning to supply essential goods to those stranded.

The floods have devastated 14,739 hectares of cropland, compounding agricultural losses across the state. Seven rivers, including the Brahmaputra, are flowing above the danger level at multiple locations.

The Katakhal River has surpassed its highest flood level at Matizuri in the Hailakandi district. The deluge has also led to the breach of two embankments, while three others have sustained damage, causing major disruptions to road, railway, and ferry connectivity in several regions.

IANS

