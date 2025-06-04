Search for Sonam Raghuvanshi leads to recovery of a raincoat

Shillong, June 4: The Meghalaya police search team on Wednesday morning recovered a raincoat during their ongoing search for tourist Sonam Raghuvanshi (from Indore) in the Mawkma area near Sohrarim.

Confirming the development, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem, stated it was yet to be confirmed whether the raincoat belonged to Sonam.

He also stated that investigation was still on to acquire leads into the case.

It may be mentioned that the search operation is being led by the SDPO of Sohra Civil Sub-Division, Pynhun Syiem and DSP Ops and the team includes personnel from the NDRF, SDRF, SRT, Fire and Emergency Services (FES), Special Investigation Team (SIT), SOT as well as local volunteers.