Friday, June 6, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Govt mulls elevated road from Rilbong to Barik Junction

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, June 5: The Defence authorities in Shillong have assured full cooperation to the Meghalaya government for the proposed construction of an elevated road from Rilbong to Barik Junction.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the government held multiple discussions with the Defence authorities on the matter and they have assured full cooperation.
Earlier, an elevated road from Rilbong to Anjalee Point was supposed to be constructed as part of the ongoing Shillong-Dawki Road project.
However, there was change of scope in the project after the government decided to extend the elevated road till Barik Junction.
The NHIDCL, which will construct the elevated road, is conducting various exercises and surveys for the road which will pass along the Shillong Civil Hospital and Rhino Junction—areas which have significant number of defence establishments.

