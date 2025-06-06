Friday, June 6, 2025
spot_img
EnvironmentNATIONALNews Alert

MP: Woman killed by tigress near Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Bhopal, June 6: In a tragic incident, a woman was killed by a tigress near Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria on Friday, officials said. The tigress attacked the woman in the Manpur buffer area, resulting in her immediate death.

The victim, identified as Galli Bai Yadav, 40, a resident of Rakhi village, had gone to relieve herself near a drain in the village when the tigress, hiding in the bushes, suddenly attacked her from behind.

This is not the first case of human-wildlife conflict in the region. Just four days earlier, a bear attacked a young man who was gathering wood, leaving him severely injured. He is currently receiving treatment at the Shahdol government hospital.

Speaking to IANS, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, L. Krishnamoorthy, termed the Friday incident sad but said that there is no plan to shift the tigress from the area as of now.

“This is the first incidence in the Rakhi village… this place is far away from earlier places. No plan to shift the tigress now.” A Manpur officer said that Rakhi village is located approximately one-and-a-half kilometres from the core zone of the reserve, making it vulnerable to encounters with wild animals.

He, however, said the tigress jumped over the woman, causing her death. Since no part of her body was damaged, it is believed that the tigress did not attack with the intention of hunting.

The woman’s body was taken to the Community Health Centre in Manpur for a post-mortem examination. Her family was provided with Rs 10,000 as immediate financial assistance, with further compensation to be given according to government regulations.

This incident also raises concerns about sanitation facilities in the district. Authorities claim that toilets have been constructed in every home and that the district is nearly Open Defecation-Free.

However, many villagers still resort to open defecation, either due to habit or a lack of usable facilities. The gap between official reports and the reality on the ground has led to dangerous encounters with wildlife.

The recent tiger attack is part of a disturbing pattern of fatal wildlife encounters in Umaria over the past two months. On April 12, a tiger attacked Vijay, 14, in the forest of Dhamokhar area, and her body was later found in a drain.

On April 2, Rani Singh, a 25-year-old woman from Kothiya village in Chansura beat of Panpatha core area, was collecting mahua when she was attacked and killed by a tiger. On March 23, a fifty-year-old shepherd grazing cattle in Uttar Paljha beat of the Panpatha buffer zone was attacked by a tigress, resulting in his death.

IANS

Previous article
Centre launches UMEED portal to register Waqf properties
Next article
Prof. Lakhon Kma re-elected President of NEHUTA
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

Economy

How much will your home loan EMI drop after RBI’s 50 basis points repo rate cut?

New Delhi, June 6: If you have a home loan, your EMI is set to reduce by over...
INTERNATIONAL

India-US trade talks spill over into next week

New Delhi, June 6: Indian and U.S. officials engaged in high-level trade negotiations here to arrive at an...
INTERNATIONAL

G7 Summit invite to PM Modi shatters Opposition’s ‘foreign policy failure’ narrative

New Delhi, June 6: Just days after the Congress and other opposition leaders mocked what they claimed was...
NATIONAL

IIT-G researchers develop method to identify, measure Coronavirus

Guwahati, June 6: Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) have developed a novel method for detecting...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

How much will your home loan EMI drop after RBI’s 50 basis points repo rate cut?

Economy 0
New Delhi, June 6: If you have a home...

India-US trade talks spill over into next week

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 6: Indian and U.S. officials engaged...

G7 Summit invite to PM Modi shatters Opposition’s ‘foreign policy failure’ narrative

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 6: Just days after the Congress...
Load more

Popular news

How much will your home loan EMI drop after RBI’s 50 basis points repo rate cut?

Economy 0
New Delhi, June 6: If you have a home...

India-US trade talks spill over into next week

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 6: Indian and U.S. officials engaged...

G7 Summit invite to PM Modi shatters Opposition’s ‘foreign policy failure’ narrative

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 6: Just days after the Congress...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge