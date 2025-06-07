Saturday, June 7, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Adelbert discharged from CMC Vellore, thanks MDA for support

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, June 6: North Shillong MLA Adelbert Nongrum was discharged from CMC Vellore on Friday after being admitted on May 24 for medical treatment.
In a video message from the CMC Vellore Ranipet campus, Nongrum shared that his treatment was successful and that he has now been discharged. He will stay at Meghalaya House in Vellore for a few more days before returning to Shillong, likely on Monday.
Expressing his eagerness to resume his duties as an elected representative, Nongrum thanked Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and the MDA government for arranging an air ambulance, which enabled his safe transfer to CMC Vellore for advanced medical care.
He also extended his gratitude to fellow MLAs and MDCs who visited him during his stay at Dr. H. Gordon Roberts Hospital in Shillong, where he had been receiving treatment for nearly a month before being referred to Vellore for specialised care.
Nongrum concluded by thanking his well-wishers and friends for their prayers and support during his recovery. It may be mentioned that to ensure timely and specialised treatment, the MLA was transported by ambulance to Umroi Airport and then airlifted via air ambulance to CMC Vellore.

M’laya sets target to add 40,000 ha of green cover in next 5 years
Ri-Bhoi students to undergo six-week coaching & career counselling programme
