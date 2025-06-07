Saturday, June 7, 2025
spot_img
News AlertREGIONAL

Community leaders consulted on sustainable conservation, development of Kohora, Diring basins

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

 

GUWAHATI, JUNE 7 /–/ A group of 80 individuals from Karbi tribe comprising Rong Asar (village headmen), community leaders, youth leaders and women participated in a day-long workshop on ‘Nature, Culture and Conservation of Nature and Natural Resource for Sustainable Village Development- Role of Rong Asar’ at Kohora Soil Conservation Department IB, in Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong landscape.

The discussions focused on the importance of organising an awareness programme in the villages for conservation of nature as well as natural resource management linking prevalent Karbi cultural practices to secure sustainable livelihood and future for the communities residing in the Kohora and Diring river basins of Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong Landscape (KKL).

The workshop was organised by Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) recently in collaboration with Karbi Rong Asar Amei (KRAA), Karbi Cultural Society (KCS), Department of Arts & Culture, KAAC, for its community partners from  (KKL), according to a Press communique.

The workshop shared plan and objective in organising village level conservation education awareness programme with collaborators, Rong Asar and community leaders across the 10 villages of Diring and Kohora river basin of KKL respectively.

The role of Rong Asar, Rong Amei and community leaders in extending support to making this awareness campaign a success was taken up during the workshop.

The Rong Asar and community leaders agreed to organise the village level conservation education awareness program. They will discuss with Kohora Area Protection Committee to finalise the dates and venues of the awareness education programme in the 10 villages.

Dilip Kathar, TCRO, Dept. of Arts & Culture, KAAC, highlighted ‘how Karbi traditional knowledge-based practices are connected with nature’, with some examples of bio-indicators as per traditional knowledge systems associated with weather prediction, with references to phenological changes of different native floral species, nesting behaviour of different local water birds, agricultural system etc. He stated that, ‘if nature destabilizes, our cultural system will be disturbed, so awareness drives in all the Karbi villages is important to create consciousness for Conservation of Nature.

Humsing Bey, President, KCS highlighted the issues of unsustainable harvesting and management of natural resources in different villages of Karbi Anglong, which has led to resource crisis in the villages.

Dhormo Teron, President, KRRA also shared about the inter-generational gap in sharing knowledge in the villages of today. He said with the declining population of the aged many of the traditional knowledge-based cultural practices are no longer in vogue in many villages.

Devinson Terrang, Chaiman of the Dolamara Biodiversity Management Committee, called for nurturing all living beings and sustain the Karbi cultural practice system. He also highlighted how Biodiversity Act can help in documentation and safeguarding traditional knowledge of communities.

Chandra Kanta Terang, Cultural Researcher, Composer and a renowned Karbi Singer also shared about the importance of organising the awareness campaign in the villages for sustainable natural resource management practices.

Dr. Firoz Ahmed of Aaranyak shared the grievance redressal mechanism process involved and the roles of Rong Asar in village development.

Jayanta Kumar Sarma, Senior Programme Coordinator of Aaranyak interacted with the participants on the concept and design of the education programme for the villagers.

Village representatives and Rong Asar of different villages of Karbi Anglong were also present to share their experience in the workshop.

Previous article
Royal Aawas Betkuchi wins PMAY Affordable Housing Award 2025 for Assam
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Royal Aawas Betkuchi wins PMAY Affordable Housing Award 2025 for Assam

  GUWAHATI, June 7: The Affordable Housing project by the Royal Group known as “Royal Aawas Betkuchi” has been...
NATIONAL

Sonia Gandhi undergoes check-up at Shimla hospital after restlessness

Shimla, June 7: Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi underwent an MRI at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital...
NATIONAL

UK Foreign Secy meets PM Modi, expresses support for India’s fight against cross border terrorism

New Delhi, June 7: David Lammy, Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi...
NATIONAL

India aiming for net zero emissions at major ports by 2047: Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi, June 7: Sustainability is at the heart of our maritime policy, and we are committed to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Royal Aawas Betkuchi wins PMAY Affordable Housing Award 2025 for Assam

NATIONAL 0
  GUWAHATI, June 7: The Affordable Housing project by the...

Sonia Gandhi undergoes check-up at Shimla hospital after restlessness

NATIONAL 0
Shimla, June 7: Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi underwent...

UK Foreign Secy meets PM Modi, expresses support for India’s fight against cross border terrorism

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 7: David Lammy, Foreign Secretary of...
Load more

Popular news

Royal Aawas Betkuchi wins PMAY Affordable Housing Award 2025 for Assam

NATIONAL 0
  GUWAHATI, June 7: The Affordable Housing project by the...

Sonia Gandhi undergoes check-up at Shimla hospital after restlessness

NATIONAL 0
Shimla, June 7: Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi underwent...

UK Foreign Secy meets PM Modi, expresses support for India’s fight against cross border terrorism

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 7: David Lammy, Foreign Secretary of...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge