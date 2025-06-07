Saturday, June 7, 2025
Royal Aawas Betkuchi wins PMAY Affordable Housing Award 2025 for Assam

By: Agencies

Date:

GUWAHATI, June 7: The Affordable Housing project by the Royal Group known as “Royal Aawas Betkuchi” has been adjudged the Winner in the EWS/LIG category for the State of Assam at the PMAY – Affordable Housing Awards 2025.

The award ceremony was held on Thursday at Nehru Place, New Delhi which was graced by Tokhan Sahu, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs. The recognition was presented to Saurav Pansari, CEO & Managing Director, Royal Aawas, acknowledging the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality, dignified housing to the economically weaker sections (EWS) and lower-income groups (LIG) in Assam.

The PMAY Awards are supported by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs India, NAREDCO, HUDCO, CREDAI, and evaluated by a jury comprising experts from CSIR-CBRI Roorkee, the National Institute of Urban Affairs, and other national institutions. The selection process included a rigorous background verification and project assessment endorsed by MoHUA.

Royal Aawas Betkuchi’s achievement marks a hat-trick of honors for Royal Aawas, with earlier awards for Royal Aawas Tezpur in 2019 and Royal Aawas Guwahati in 2022. This makes Royal Aawas the most awarded affordable housing brand in Northeast India.

Sonia Gandhi undergoes check-up at Shimla hospital after restlessness
Community leaders consulted on sustainable conservation, development of Kohora, Diring basins
About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

