Saturday, June 7, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Sonia Gandhi undergoes check-up at Shimla hospital after restlessness

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Shimla, June 7: Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi underwent an MRI at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital in Shimla after she complained of restlessness, said a party leader on Saturday. Gandhi, 78, who is staying at her private residence in Chharabra, Shimla, complained of restlessness in late afternoon and was rushed to hospital immediately, he said.

According to a doctor at IGMC, Gandhi’s blood pressure was detected to be marginally higher than normal but she was normal and stable. She was taken to hospital for routine check-up due to some minor health issues, said Naresh Chauhan, principal advisor (media) to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

After being informed about Gandhi’s medical condition, CM Sukhu cut short his visit to Una and also headed to Shimla, said a leader. Gandhi is expected to end her private visit to the Himachal Pradesh capital on Sunday and return to Delhi, said a Congress leader. Situated in a deodar forest, Gandhi’s Shimla house is close to Rashtrapati Niwas ‘The Retreat’.

A blend of colonial and local architecture has given a unique look to the property that sports grey slate roofs. A few months ago, Gandhi was hospitalised in Delhi for a stomach-related problem. During the February visit to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, she was admitted for one day under the care of a gastroenterology specialist

In September 2022, she visited the US for a medical check-up that was deferred due to the pandemic. During that visit, she was accompanied by her son and party leader Rahul Gandhi. Due to that visit to the US, Sonia Gandhi was forced to miss a substantial part of the Monsoon Session of Parliament in 2022.

Just before leaving for the US, Sonia Gandhi had ordered a major organisational structuring in the party. The news about her visit to the US was broken by Congress leader Randeep Surjewala who also tweeted to thank “everyone for their concern and good wishes”.

IANS

Previous article
UK Foreign Secy meets PM Modi, expresses support for India’s fight against cross border terrorism
Next article
Royal Aawas Betkuchi wins PMAY Affordable Housing Award 2025 for Assam
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Community leaders consulted on sustainable conservation, development of Kohora, Diring basins

  GUWAHATI, JUNE 7 /--/ A group of 80 individuals from Karbi tribe comprising Rong Asar (village headmen), community...
NATIONAL

Royal Aawas Betkuchi wins PMAY Affordable Housing Award 2025 for Assam

  GUWAHATI, June 7: The Affordable Housing project by the Royal Group known as “Royal Aawas Betkuchi” has been...
NATIONAL

UK Foreign Secy meets PM Modi, expresses support for India’s fight against cross border terrorism

New Delhi, June 7: David Lammy, Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi...
NATIONAL

India aiming for net zero emissions at major ports by 2047: Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi, June 7: Sustainability is at the heart of our maritime policy, and we are committed to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Community leaders consulted on sustainable conservation, development of Kohora, Diring basins

News Alert 0
  GUWAHATI, JUNE 7 /--/ A group of 80 individuals...

Royal Aawas Betkuchi wins PMAY Affordable Housing Award 2025 for Assam

NATIONAL 0
  GUWAHATI, June 7: The Affordable Housing project by the...

UK Foreign Secy meets PM Modi, expresses support for India’s fight against cross border terrorism

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 7: David Lammy, Foreign Secretary of...
Load more

Popular news

Community leaders consulted on sustainable conservation, development of Kohora, Diring basins

News Alert 0
  GUWAHATI, JUNE 7 /--/ A group of 80 individuals...

Royal Aawas Betkuchi wins PMAY Affordable Housing Award 2025 for Assam

NATIONAL 0
  GUWAHATI, June 7: The Affordable Housing project by the...

UK Foreign Secy meets PM Modi, expresses support for India’s fight against cross border terrorism

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 7: David Lammy, Foreign Secretary of...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge