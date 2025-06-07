Saturday, June 7, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

UK Foreign Secy meets PM Modi, expresses support for India’s fight against cross border terrorism

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, June 7: David Lammy, Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday, conveying the UK’s strong interest in further enhancing cooperation across key sectors and also expressing support for India’s fight against cross border terrorism while strongly condemning the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

“Pleased to meet UK Foreign Secretary Mr. David Lammy. Appreciate his substantive contribution to the remarkable progress in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, further strengthened by the recently concluded FTA. Value UK’s support for India’s fight against cross-border terrorism,” PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

During the meeting, PM Modi expressed satisfaction at the successful conclusion of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement and Double Contribution Convention and appreciated the constructive engagement by both sides that led to this milestone.

PM Modi also welcomed the growing momentum in bilateral ties and expressed satisfaction at the deepening of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He welcomed the continued collaboration under the Technology Security Initiative and noted its potential to shape trusted and secure innovation ecosystems.

“FS David Lammy conveyed UK’s strong interest in further enhancing cooperation across key sectors including trade and investment, defence and security, technology, innovation, and clean energy. He expressed confidence that the FTA will unlock new economic opportunities for both countries,” read a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues.

“UK Foreign Secretary strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and expressed support for India’s fight against cross border terrorism. PM Modi underscored the need for a decisive international action against terrorism and those who support it,” the statement added.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his warm greetings to the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and reiterated the invitation for his visit to India at the earliest mutual convenience. “Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi for your warm welcome to India. Building on the Free Trade Agreement between our great countries, we will continue working together to deepen our partnership, celebrate our unique living bridge, and deliver growth and security,” Lammy posted on X.

IANS

India aiming for net zero emissions at major ports by 2047: Sarbananda Sonowal
Sonia Gandhi undergoes check-up at Shimla hospital after restlessness
