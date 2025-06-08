Sunday, June 8, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Himanta urges Conrad to ensure ‘fair’ investigation

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

GUWAHATI, June 7: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday requested his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma to conduct a “fair and impartial inquiry” by a senior police officer into the death of a 25-year-old woman in a road accident in the hill state earlier this week. He said that the bereaved family of the Golaghat native has raised concerns regarding the accident and urged Sangma to ensure that all facts surrounding it are brought to light.
The victim, Namrata Bora, who worked in Guwahati, had purportedly gone on a drive towards Shillong with her friends early Wednesday, but they decided to return midway.  Their car met with an accident in Shangbangla area of Ri Bhoi district when it was hit by another vehicle while trying to overtake a stationary truck.
Namrata succumbed to her injuries at Nongpoh Civil Hospital, where she was taken, while the other four passengers escaped with minor injuries.
“I request Hon’ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Shri @SangmaConrad, to kindly look into a tragic incident that occurred near Nongpoh police station in the early hours of Wednesday, June 4,” Sarma said in a post on X.
“A vehicle bearing Assam registration number AS 01 EV 9578 met with an accident, resulting in the unfortunate death of a young woman, Namrata Bora, while four other co-passengers sustained only minor injuries,” he said, adding that a case has been registered at Nongpoh police station.
“However, in view of the concerns raised by the bereaved family and well-wishers, I request that a fair and impartial enquiry be conducted by a senior police officer to ensure that all facts surrounding the incident are brought to light,” the chief minister added.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday said instructions have been given for a fair and impartial inquiry into the incident.
Replying to Himanta’s post on X, the Meghalaya CM also said on X, “@himantabiswa I have given instructions to ensure the same.” Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Nalbari later, Sarma said that he had also spoken to Sangma in the morning with request for handing over the inquiry to a senior officer and his Meghalaya counterpart has responded positively.
He said Assam Police have also started their own “preliminary inquiry” and will hand over the findings to Meghalaya Police, if they uncover anything.
“If there is anything behind the accident, we will get to its roots. Since it happened in Nongpoh, Assam Police cannot conduct the probe. But Assam Police are doing some preliminary inquiry and will help Meghalaya Police if they come up with anything,” Sarma added.
Namrata’s father had been questioning the circumstances surrounding her death and has demanded an investigation into the accident.
“I am in a very disturbed state of mind. My only plea is that she should get justice and I have full faith in the justice system. I request Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to conduct a thorough inquiry,” he told reporters at his Golaghat residence after performing rituals in memory of Namrata on Friday.
The survivors of the accident had initially stated before Ri-Bhoi Police that there were six people in the car, including Namrata, and a driver.
However, they later retracted the statement and said that there were five persons in the car with one of them, who is the son of an Assam AIUDF MLA, driving it. They claimed to have made the false initial statement out of fear. (PTI)

Previous article
IICA’s first campus outside Delhi to come up in M’laya
Next article
Ri-Bhoi police grills four co-passengers
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Visitors praise state’s genuine hospitality, safety

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 7: When national media hastily labelled Sohra as “crime-prone” following one unfortunate incident, it...
MEGHALAYA

Muslim faithful offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha (Bakrid) at Madina Masjid in the city on Saturda

Muslim faithful offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha (Bakrid) at Madina Masjid in the city on Saturday. (ST)
MEGHALAYA

Mukul harps on central probe into coal illegalities

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 7: Opposition Leader Mukul Sangma has reiterated his demand for an inquiry by a...
MEGHALAYA

No need for CBI probe into Indore couple’s case: Paul

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 7: Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh on Saturday said the state government will not defend...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Visitors praise state’s genuine hospitality, safety

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 7: When national media hastily...

Muslim faithful offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha (Bakrid) at Madina Masjid in the city on Saturda

MEGHALAYA 0
Muslim faithful offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha...

Mukul harps on central probe into coal illegalities

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 7: Opposition Leader Mukul Sangma...
Load more

Popular news

Visitors praise state’s genuine hospitality, safety

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 7: When national media hastily...

Muslim faithful offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha (Bakrid) at Madina Masjid in the city on Saturda

MEGHALAYA 0
Muslim faithful offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha...

Mukul harps on central probe into coal illegalities

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 7: Opposition Leader Mukul Sangma...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge